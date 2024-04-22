From Calumet Farm to Meadow Stable, these five owners have defined the Kentucky Derby

Winning the Kentucky Derby once is a life-changing moment for any owner. Doing so on more than one occasion puts an owner in rarefied air. In the 149 previous editions of the Run for the Roses, only 17 owners boast multiple victories with horses they either fully or partially owned.

Here’s a list of five owners who have defined the Kentucky Derby heading into the 150th running of the race May 4 at Churchill Downs — and no surprise, every member of the quintet has multiple Derby victories.

Belair Stud

Gallant Fox, with jockey Earl Sande aboard, wins the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in 1930. Gallant Fox would go on to become the second Triple Crown winner in history. Gallant Fox's son, Omaha, captured the Triple Crown in 1935. Belair Stud owned both horses.

Belair Stud's roots in the thoroughbred industry date back to 1747, when horses from England were shipped to America and tended to at the stable's farm in Maryland. And the stable defined excellence in horse racing for decades. It owned two of the first three Triple Crown winners in Gallant Fox (1930) and his son, Omaha (1935). The pair remains the only father-son duo to win the Triple Crown. Belair Stud's other Kentucky Derby champion, Johnstown (1939), also captured the Belmont Stakes, coming up short of a Triple Crown thanks to a fifth-place finish in the Preakness Stakes. All told, Belair Stud won 12 Triple Crown races: three in the Kentucky Derby, three in the Preakness and six in the Belmont (tied with James R. Keene for most by an owner). The stable won more than 630 races all time, with five horses (Gallant Fox, Granville, Johnstown, Nashua and Omaha) later inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

How much more Belair Stud could have accomplished will never be known.

William Woodward Jr., who took over from his father in leading Belair Stud, was killed on Oct. 30, 1955. His wife, Ann Woodward, shot and killed Woodward Jr. Following his death, Belair Stud sold all of its holdings in the equine industry.

Edward R. Bradley

E.R. Bradley sits with Beatrice MacGuire at Saratoga Springs in August 1941. Bradley owned four horses that won the Kentucky Derby.

He went by many names: E.R. Bradley. Edward R. Bradley. Col. Bradley.

Another befitting name: "Winner." And, "Hall of Famer."

His 28 Derby starters — every horse's name started with a "B" — is tied for most all time (alongside Calumet Farm), while Bradley's four Derby victories are the second most of any owner (trailing Calumet Farm's eight).

It began with Behave Yourself in 1921. It ended with Brokers Tip in 1933. In between, Bubbling Over (1926) and Burgoo King (1932) also captured the Run for the Roses. But despite those successes, none of Bradley's horses ever won the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby was Behave Yourself's only victory after turning 3. Bubbling Over didn't race again after injuring his tendon in the Derby win. The Derby was the lone triumph, in 14 starts, for Brokers Tip. Burgoo King was Bradley's best bet at a Triple Crown sweep; the horse went on to win the Preakness but did not compete in the Belmont. The reason provided for his absence varies; in some circles, it's reported Burgoo King had an injury that wouldn't heal in time to run in the longest of the three Triple Crown events; other sources claim "a paperwork problem" sidelined the champion thoroughbred.

Whatever the reason, it's a story befitting his colorful owner, who ran a Palm Beach, Florida-based casino — the legality of which is murky, though The Palm Beach Post noted it "operated for 50 years without being robbed or raided" — as well as other gambling halls across the country. According to The Palm Beach Post, Bradley even vowed he knew "Wyatt Earp and Billy the Kid" and also "helped capture Geronimo." (Proof of these claims remains unsubstantiated.)

Bradley's non-equine exploits — tall tales or not — arguably exceed what he accomplished in the horse racing industry, illustrious as it was.

Calumet Farm

The winner's circle presentation for Whirlaway's victory in the Kentucky Derby on May 3, 1941, included (from left) trainer Ben Jones, jockey Eddie Arcaro, owner Warren Wright of Calumet Farm, Gov. Keen Johnson, Mayor Joseph Scholtz and Col. Matt Winn. Whirlaway went on to win the Triple Crown that year. Calumet Farm has more Kentucky Derby triumphs (eight) than any other owner.

Calumet Farm's eight victories in the Run for the Roses are an ownership record. And one that might be unbreakable. It's twice as many as the next-closest owner (Bradley's aforementioned four). The aforementioned Belair Stud had three Derby wins, and it hasn't operated in nearly 70 years. No other ownership group has more than two.

If the pride of Lexington's Derby mark is ever to be challenged, other owners better get to work.

As it is, the stable is one of only two (along with Belair Stud) to produce a pair of Triple Crown horses: Whirlaway in 1941, then Citation seven years later.

Along with its record number of Derby wins, Calumet also holds the ownership record for Preakness victories, with seven.

That's wrapped into another record for the stable: Calumet's 17 wins in Triple Crown races (it also has two Belmont victories) are the most for any owner all time.

A whopping 11 thoroughbreds from Calumet Farm — Alydar, Armed, Bewitch, Citation, Coaltown, Davona Dale, Real Delight, Twilight Tear, Two Lea, Tim Tam and Whirlaway — are in the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

Meadow Stable

Helen Bates "Penny" Chenery Tweedy and Lucien Laurin congratulate each other after Secretariat won the 1973 Kentucky Derby.

Meadow Stable would have earned a spot on this list even if Secretariat had been its only Derby winner; that's what happens when you own the most famous — and most dominant — racehorse in history. Everyone knows Secretariat's numbers at this point. How he still holds the fastest times in all three Triple Crown races. How awe-inspiring his 31-length victory at the Belmont was.

To only focus on Secretariat, however, is giving short shrift to Riva Ridge. A year before Secretariat's all-time great 3-year-old campaign, Riva Ridge not only won the Derby but added the Belmont title, too. While forever overshadowed by Secretariat, Riva Ridge went on to have a Hall of Fame career in his own right.

Two Hall of Fame horses. Five Triple Crown victories. In consecutive years.

All thanks to the Chenery family.

Meadow Stable was founded by Christopher Chenery, a Virginia native. After his death, just months before the 1973 Kentucky Derby, his daughter, Helen "Penny" Chenery, took over as the stable's president — and also became its public face.

Countless books, and even a movie, later, and it's not outlandish to posit that Penny Chenery (and by extension, Meadow Stable) is the most well-known owner in the history of the Kentucky Derby.

Harry Payne Whitney

Trainer James Rowe (left), Regret and owner H.P. Whitney enjoyed the Kentucky Derby win in 1915. Regret became the first filly to win the Run for the Roses.

Harry Payne Whitney grew up wealthy and lived a life of affluence until his death in 1930 at the age of 58. He was the son of William C. Whitney, who then was the secretary of the Navy. The younger Whitney later married Gertrude Vanderbilt of the influential Vanderbilt family that descended from railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt.

Whitney, who also was a gifted polo player, inherited a large stable from his father. The son made good use of it, putting together an ownership career that earned a spot (posthumously) in the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

Whitney bred 192 stakes winners, a mark that stood for more than half a century (surpassed by E.P. Taylor). He was America's top breeder in earnings (individually, plus years shared with his son, Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney) 11 times. He was the country's top owner in earnings on eight occasions. And he won 10 Triple Crown races as an owner: two Kentucky Derbies (1915 with Regret and 1927 with Whiskery), four Preakness Stakes (Royal Tourist in 1908, Broomspun in 1921, Bostonian in 1927 and Victorian in 1928) and four Belmonts (Tanya in 1905, Burgomaster in 1906, Prince Eugene in 1913 and Johren in 1918).

Yet his biggest gift to horse racing might have been Regret, who in 1915 became the first filly to cross the line first in the Run for the Roses. No greater authority than the Kentucky Derby's own website cited Regret's win over the colts as giving the race "credibility" it sorely sought.

"I do not care if she never wins another race, nor if she ever starts in another race, she has won the greatest race in America and I am satisfied," Whitney said after the victory, per the Kentucky Derby website.

Honorable mention

