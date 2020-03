Matt Bradley, who is averaging 17.5 points per game while shooting 38.6% from 3-point range, has been a key contributor for the Cal Golden Bears this season. Head coach Mark Fox explains how Bradley brings a passion to the court that helps everyone get better. Watch Cal take on Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament first round on Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

