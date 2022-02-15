Cal's Jordan Shepherd discusses 33-point game and flipping the season script with Andy Katz

The Hill

A Kremlin spokesman says relations between Moscow and the United States are "lying on the floor" as tensions between the two nations heat up amid a Russian military buildup on its border with Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov told a Russian news agency, however, that the heads of the two nations are "in dialogue.""This is a plus because you know that just a couple of years ago there was zero dialogue, there were no such contacts whatsoever," Peskov told...