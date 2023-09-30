Cal's Jaydn Ott joins Pac-12 Networks after 165-yard rushing performance vs. ASU
California running back Jaydn Ott joined Pac-12 Networks after rushing for 165 yards and a touchdown in a 24-21 win over Arizona State on September 30, 2023.
