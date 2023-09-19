We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This is not a drill: Calpak’s best-selling Croc Wallet is finally back in stock in all colors

Calpak is known for its premium luggage, but the brand’s travel and everyday accessories are just as high-quality. In fact, its Croc Wallet was so popular that it sold out for a while, but starting today (Sept. 19, 2023), it’s finally back in stock in all colors!

Differing from other wallets on the market, the Calpak Croc Wallet, which functions as an adjustable crossbody in its wallet configuration, doubles as a clutch or fanny pack and also has tons of compartments to keep you organized.

Calpak Calpak Croc Wallet It has compartments for cash, cards and documents and has an RFID lining to keep your credit cards and other valuables secure. $85 at Calpak

Like Calpak’s luggage staples, the Croc Wallet was designed with organization in mind but still maintains a chic yet functional aesthetic that’s perfect for everyday use.

While the Calpak Croc Wallet is perfect for everyday use, it’s ideal for traveling since it keeps your passport, cards, boarding pass and other documents perfectly organized in their own compartments to ensure that you’re in and out of the airport without having to rustle through your bag.

Credit: Calpak

It comes in five colors (black, cognac, emerald, iris and pink sand) and, according to shoppers, is the “perfect travel purse!”

“It’s slim in size but will hold all of the essentials,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I got the brown color and it’s really pretty.”

Other shoppers shared the same sentiment, with many adding that they love that it comes with both a long and short strap for you to customize how you wear it.

Seeing how popular the Calpak Croc Wallet was the first time around, we anticipate it will sell out quickly, so grab one now while all colors are still in stock.

