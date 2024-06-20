Calm and self-assurance: Emil Audero's season

Arriving in the summer of 2023, Emil Audero made 4 league appearances, starting against Lecce, Empoli, Sassuolo and Hellas Verona. A goalkeeper with great experience in Serie A and great reliability, Audero was always ready when called upon during this season, managing to make some important saves and high-level performances. Emil also managed to collect two clean sheets, protecting the Nerazzurri goal and putting himself in the spotlight, writing his name among those vital members of Inter's 20th Scudetto win.