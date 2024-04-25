'Calm' Sadiku trusts Celtic to deliver at Hampden

Elena Sadiku says she's full of confidence in her Celtic players as they prepare for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.

The holders are unbeaten in 11 matches, winning 10 including a 2-1 league victory over Rangers last month.

"I believe in my players," head coach Sadiku said.

"I trust my players and I think that hopefully that they feel that I do.

"Before every game, I'm calm, I'm very calm because I'm so confident in in the players that they have the skills, they have the mindset, they have everything to make sure that we perform well as a team.

"So far it's been good and results as well so I'm going to do the same thing on Saturday."