Calm down, that roughing the passer penalty on Baker Mayfield hit was a good call

The NFL is getting crushed for for terrible roughing-the-passer penalties this year and rightfully so.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews has been flagged three times for roughing this season. While one was legitimate, two of those calls were on hits that were obviously clean to any reasonable observer of the game. One of them directly changed the outcome of a game.

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett got called for an equally egregious roughing penalty in Week 1 that ultimately led to to a Pittsburgh Steelers touchdown in a 21-21 tie. The NFL admitted the next day that it was a bad call.

Good roughing call amidst bad ones

Those were atrocious penalties that rightfully earned the scorn of players, pundits and fans.

This is not one of those calls.

This was roughing the passer ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/TU22JfUFOz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 30, 2018





Arden Key’s hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield Sunday is being held up as Week 4’s prime example of what’s wrong with the NFL. A quick glance of the replay shows that Mayfield barely got touched and didn’t even go to the ground.

Key, fully aware of the sensitive nature of roughing calls this season, immediately pulled up and raised his hands as if to say “nothing to see here” to the official.

While there has been righteous outrage over roughing calls this season, Sunday’s penalty on a Baker Mayfield hit was a no-brainer . (Getty)

Baker Mayfield hit in the helmet

But there was something to see, and the official rightfully flagged Key for roughing the passer. The Raiders defensive end lowered his head and put the crown of his helmet directly into Mayfield’s. Helmet-to-helmet contact.

The force of the hit, while not violent by NFL standards, still caused Mayfield’s head to recoil. This is how concussions and neck injuries happen. This is the exact kind of hit that is and should be banned in the rule back whether or not a quarterback is involved.

There is no place for this kind of contact in the game.

Ease up on the criticism

So while the popular thing right now is to blast the league and officials for vague roughing rules and the penalties that ensue, let’s be more judicious with that criticism.

One of the league’s brightest young stars took a shot straight to the head with a defender’s helmet. And even if he was the 53rd man on the roster, that’s a call that needs to be made 100 percent of the time.

