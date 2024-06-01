Calm heads carried Scotland through confusion - Corsie

"We didn’t know entirely what was going on, but everyone was calm."

Tucked in the Hampden tunnel, with kick-off moments away, Rachel Corsie and her Scotland team-mates were focused entirely on the football.

That had been the message from the camp throughout in the build-up to their Euro 2025 qualifying double-header against Israel.

Then came a delay of more than 30 minutes as a protester breached security and chained himself to a goalpost.

But if you tuned in late for a 4-1 win played behind closed doors, you would be forgiven for thinking the Scots' preparations had been smooth-sailing.

The opening 45 minutes produced three goals from 16 efforts and ranks as one of the best displays under the stewardship of manager Pedro Martinez Losa.

Evidence of the unity and strength of the group, according to captain Corsie.

"We took it in our stride," she said of the disruption.

"Everyone stayed together and we showed how well we dealt with it by how well we started the game.

“What we’ve been asked of this week is to turn up and play the games. The importance of having two good performances and two results is what we’ve stayed focused on.

“Naturally, people are aware of what’s going on outside camp as well and we felt the best way was just to stay together and perform."

And perform they did. In the first half there was a fluency and swagger about the Scots that has been absent since a narrow defeat by England in Sunderland last September.

They were in the mood and the front line set the tone.

Never has the talent of Kirsty Hanson, Martha Thomas and Claire Emslie been in doubt, but it hasn't always clicked on the pitch.

Against Israel they were all singing from the same hymn sheet, with the trio playing a pivotal part - Emslie's double coming either side of Hanson's third international goal.

Their understanding was exemplified by the stunning third of four on the night.

Tottenham striker Thomas shrugged off a defender before slipping in a perfectly weighted pass for Hanson to gather at speed. The unselfishness of Hanson to then feed Emslie to hammer home made it a magical move.

All the more impressive with the backdrop of earlier events.

When the criticism has come after recent games, there has been a resolute response from the squad of togetherness and commitment. Few times has that been more evident.

When the players are "among themselves" they are composed, Corsie said. Head coach Martinez Losa likened it to a "family" culture.

Families have fallouts, but they stick together when the going gets tough and while there were delays and distractions, Scotland remained poised and it paid off.

