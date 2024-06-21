Calm head needed over signings - Blues boss Davies

Chris Davies succeeds Tony Mowbray as Birmingham City manager [Getty Images]

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies plans a "calm" approach to further signings as Blues look to bounce back from last season's relegation from the Championship.

The 39-year-old was Ange Postecoglou's assistant at Tottenham Hotspur but opted to take on the challenge of reviving Blues, who will play in League One next term.

Birmingham have released five players, but talks about new contracts with striker Lukas Jutkiewicz and goalkeeper John Ruddy are ongoing.

"There's a lot of work going on in terms of identifying targets, assessing current players that we have based on observation and the data we get provided (with)," Davies told BBC WM.

"What's important for me is that I navigate that process with the right level of calm.

"We are being proactive and looking to get business done, to bring players in, but at the same time we understand that it's a process that will take time to reassemble a squad that stays with us not just for one season, but two or three.

"There are a lot of people working very hard behind the scenes and, step by step, we will get there and build a really, really good squad."

Davies agreed a four-year deal with the club following an appointment process which saw them speak to more than 40 potential candidates.

Since then, the only player signed has been goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

"Ryan is obviously a very good goalkeeper first and foremost with his hands but he's exceptional with his feet, one of the best outside the Premier League," said Davies.

"It does give an insight into the type of football we're going to play.

"We're going to be a team that's very progressive with the ball - we want to dominate possession and, for that, it's critical that the goalkeeper is comfortable to execute those passes and understands how to play."

It is only the third time in their history that Birmingham have been in the third tier of English football and Davies acknowledged that it may take time for fans to adjust.

He added: "Ultimately what we all want is an exciting team on the pitch. I don't want to have a sterile, slow, possession game - I want it to be exciting, fast possession that is always looking to find a pass forward to attack the opposition.

"But, to be a really dominant team, you have to at times understand the rhythm of the game and show a little bit of patience to circulate the ball and wait for the moment to go forward.

"The fans will gain in belief if they see the (positive) results generated from this style of play."