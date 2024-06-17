Is 'calm' Gilmour key to Scotland's chances?

Could Billy Gilmour's calmness on the ball could be the key to a positive Scotland result against Switzerland?

The Brighton midfielder was left out of Steve Clarke's starting XI in Friday's 5-1 defeat to Germany, a decision that prompted some criticism.

The Scots will have to avoid defeat against the Swiss, who impressed in their opening win over Hungary, to have a realistic chance of progression - and The Athletic's JJ Bull believes Gilmour could be crucial in achieving that.

"If Scotland can win, it will probably be won when Switzerland have the ball in Scotland's half," he told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Just in that slight moment near the final third, where they just passed it loose a couple of times near the Hungary box. I'm really clutching at things here, but there was a couple of loose passes.

"That's where you could probably pounce and then you'll get the runners.

"Then you need to get John McGinn and Scott McTominay running with the wing-backs, but you need someone like Gilmour to keep that calm."

Bull also believes Scotland will have to show "a lot more tactical discipline" than they did in the ragged hammering by Germany.

"Switzerland were excellent against Hungary and I think what you'll see is lots of rotations, lots of players dragging others out of position, which is the same thing Germany were doing," he added.

"Against Switzerland, you're going to need a lot more tactical discipline. It's not all about just tactics. It's a small bit of it. It makes a huge difference when you get that right because then you can bring the bravery and the actual skill.

"Another thing that Scotland lacked against Germany, forgetting the tactics, none of them could keep their first touch right. The ball was bouncing off them every single time.

"It's very basic stuff. But it's essential to be able to do that at a very good, quick level if you're going to play out through the way Switzerland are going to try and press them."