Calm, confident Baker Mayfield takes control of Bucs’ new offense

TAMPA ― Baker Mayfield still plays with a chip on his shoulder, but the quarterback is exuding a “calm confidence” during offseason workouts, new Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen said Monday.

As he installs Tampa Bay’s third offensive system in as many seasons, Coen wants the players to set the tone in the meeting rooms. That begins with Mayfield, now firmly entrenched as the starter in his second season with the Bucs.

“Yes, we are installing and teaching a new offense, but (Mayfield) knows a lot of these things already,” Coen said. “He’s heard them. He’s repped them. Him just taking it over, and he has done a great job in the meeting room setting of talking to some of the guys: ‘Hey, man, make sure you’re here.’

“That’s what we’re trying to establish, and the confidence in throwing the football I think has been impressive thus far. We haven’t had a ton of balls hit the ground, and he’s throwing it with a lot of confidence right now.”

Coen, the former Rams and Kentucky offensive coordinator, was hired in February after Dave Canales left to become the Carolina Panthers’ head coach. He had the advantage of having worked with Mayfield for about five weeks after the quarterback was claimed by the Rams at the end of the 2022 season.

Coen said the Bucs have had good attendance from veterans during their offseason program, including receiver Mike Evans, who attended the first week.

He praised the culture that’s been built by head coach Todd Bowles and former head coach Bruce Arians over the past several seasons, calling the players “pros’ pros.”

“This group, they work, they come to work, they’re on time, they’re sitting up in their chairs,” Coen said. “They pay attention. They give you good verbal and non-verbal communication and feedback. I think our staff has done a great job of getting their boots on the ground and getting into these guys.

“... We’ve really kind of dove into the personnel when they got back here and tried to build and establish relationships. When they get onto the grass and the whistle blows, these guys go to work. They have fun. It’s a lighthearted way. But you can feel that there’s a true feeling like these guys want to get better. They want more, and that’s what we’re trying to give them right now.”

It’s no secret where the Bucs need to get better. Despite making the playoffs each of the past four seasons and winning the past three NFC South championships, they’ve finished last in the NFL in rushing average each of the last two seasons.

“For us, all the message has been is, how do we get better? How do we take the next step from good to great?” Coen said. “Then, obviously, first and foremost is fixing and getting better in the run game.”

That’s why the Bucs used their first-round pick (26th overall) to select Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton. Coen said Barton will begin working at center and competing with Robert Hainsey.

“We’ll definitely start him off at center and see how he handles everything,” Coen said. “There’s a lot of communication and things that can occur with the quarterback and the rest of the unit. We’ll see how that communication goes, but we feel confident he’ll be able to do some of those things. But if not, hey, we’ll slide him over to guard and give him a shot there as well.”

There will be schematic changes, too. While there will be some carryover from Canales’ system, Coen said he plans to use an array of pre-snap motions and shifts to help identify defensive looks.

There also will be more responsibility for Mayfield, as he will have maybe three plays to select from before every snap based on the defensive alignment.

“As an offensive coordinator, you’re going to put more on their plate than they can handle to see what they can handle,” quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis said. “Then you’ll take a little bit back once you see what you’ve got to do. ... I think he can handle more than people think.

“He’s very cerebral, very smart, and it’s going to take a group effort, like, for us to put the film together for him with a certain cadence to get out of certain plays to see what the tips and the tells of when the pressure is coming to get us in and out of plays. At the end of the day, we’re going to give him the pen last, but we want to put him in a position so he’s making the right decisions more so than the bad decisions.”

