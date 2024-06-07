'Calm & clear' Glasgow focused on reaching semis

Franco Smith says his Glasgow Warriors players are "calm" and ready to deliver on the big occasion when they face Stormers for a place in the URC semis.

Smith's side have a flawless home record in the URC this season but struggled past Zebre at Scotstoun last weekend after successive away losses to the Bulls and Lions.

Now they face another dangerous South African outfit on Saturday and head coach Smith said: "I'm excited. It's not the first time I've come to the finals, so I know what the feeling is about.

"I think we've prepared well, the players are calm and clear in what needs to be done. I'm looking forward to seeing them act on what they believe they can get right.

"The focus from the start this week was really good. It was special this week. You can see that the players are aligned and they are eager to go out there and express themselves.

"We had a good week of training. I will not be able to say that it was the lack of training and preparation that didn't get it done [last week]. I'm excited to see how they're going to perform on Saturday night."

After a disappointing home quarter-final defeat defeat to Munster last year, Smith feels Glasgow aren't going to be "the architects of our own demise" again.

"If we're going to be over-eager we might let ourselves down in certain areas," he added.

"The message this week was all about the lessons learned and what we need to concentrate on to make sure we leave the best product out in the field that can lead to a win.

"It was all about acting on the process and not concentrating easily on the emotional part of it."