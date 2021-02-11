Callum Wilson injury: Newcastle striker ruled out for ‘six to eight weeks’ with hamstring tear

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson (Getty Images)

Newcastle have suffered a significant blow with the news striker Callum Wilson is set for "six to eight weeks" out with a hamstring tear.

The Magpies top scorer was taken off during Saturday's 3-2 home win over Southampton.

And now, following further scans, boss Steve Bruce has confirmed the worst describing it as a "bitter pill to swallow".

"Unfortunately with Callum it's a tear to his hamstring and it could be six to eight weeks," he said. "To lose your striker is a bitter pill to swallow.

"We hoped it was two to three weeks but unfortunately it's worse than that, we will be without him for six to eight weeks.

"It is a bad tear. It takes time and when you are pace and power like he is Callum, the rehab has to be spot on.

"Let's hope we can cope with it. Let's hope others can step up to mark and can grasp it."

Bruce must now make do with Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll up front having not added to his forward options in the January transfer window.

The Magpies next match in the Premier League sees them travel to Chelsea on Monday evening.