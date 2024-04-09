Callum Marshall: West Bromwich Albion loan striker returns to West Ham

West Brom have mutually agreed with West Ham United that Callum Marshall can return to train with his parent club for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old Northern Ireland striker signed for Albion on 26 January after scoring 19 goals for the Premier League side's Under-21s this season and making his senior Hammers debut.

But he has had a total of just 55 minutes playing time with Albion.

He was an unused substitute six times and had three outings off the bench.

Marshall, who has not been in the Baggies squad at all for the last three matches, will return to play for West Ham's Premier League Two side, but can still be available for Albion if they want him.

Carlos Corberan's side still sit fifth in the Championship as they prepare for Wednesday's home game with Championship bottom club Rotherham United.

But they could lose fifth place, where they have been for four months, if Norwich City - who are two points behind - win at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.