How Callum Hudson-Odoi shows Nottingham Forest’s Bargain Hunter-style transfer policy is paying off

Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of the Premier League’s bargains of the season and set to face former club Chelsea on Saturday with Nottingham Forest on the brink of securing survival.

Remarkably signed for a fee of just £3 million last September, Hudson-Odoi’s impact this season ridicules Forest’s reputation for scattergun recruitment and big spending.

It is a reputation they detest and, if you look a little closer, Forest’s transfer business arguably deserves greater respect as they aim to secure a third season in the top division.

A £35-million target for Bayern Munich four years ago, Hudson-Odoi has paid back every penny at the City Ground since quitting Chelsea in a cut-price deal.

The England international has seven goals this season – including two in last weekend’s crucial win at Sheffield United – and Forest will happily pay an additional £2 million instalment if he continues to produce.

When you consider Chelsea have spent over a billion pounds on signings under the ownership of Todd Boehly, Forest’s own business has rather gone under the radar.

Forest point to a number of other players whose transfer value has increased since arriving at the club.

Murillo, the Brazilian centre-back, is arguably their greatest asset alongside record signing Morgan Gibbs-White.

Signed for just £11.1 million from Corinthians, Murillo had only made 13 league appearances before moving to the Premier League.

Murillo, bought for £11.1m from Corinthians, is estimated to be worth £70m in today's market - Justin Tallis/Getty Images

Forest estimate that he is now worth around £70 million in today’s market. A modern centre-back with power and skill but strong defensive instincts, Murillo is already on the radar of the European heavyweights.

Though Arsenal and Liverpool have recently distanced themselves from making offers this summer, Murillo is tipped to play in the Champions League within the next two years. He is not even 22 until July.

Forest insist there are other other shrewd signings in their squad that do not get enough recognition.

Danilo, the Brazilian midfielder, joined for just over £17 million from Palmeiras in January last year. Despite a wobble midway through the season, the 23-year-old has impressed in recent weeks under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Manchester United sold Anthony Elanga, 22, for an initial fee of £13.5 million last summer, and the winger’s decision to move to the City Ground has paid off. Elanga currently has five goals and eight assists.

Wales international Neco Williams [an initial £10 million from Liverpool] and centre-back Andrew Omobamidele [£11 million from Norwich] also represent the youthful core of the squad with their best years ahead of them.

Forest remain under the threat of breaching profitability and sustainability rules [PSR] this summer, and there may need to be a reluctant sale or two to fall in line with regulations.

Yet the club believe most of their signings have increased in value which allows them to set realistic prices.

Ahead of next season, regardless of what division Forest find themselves in, the template will remain the same.

In January, Nuno insisted on the squad becoming more balanced and aligned.

Forest intend to lower the average age of the squad and continue to buy up and coming young talent from across Europe and beyond. The average age is now 23 excluding goalkeepers.

There is a recognition that since promotion the perceived ‘big name signings’ such as Jesse Lingard and Divock Origi have not worked out.

Forest will spend again this summer, though there will be clear restrictions.

A number of big earners including Felipe, Cheikhou Kouyate, Harry Arter and Wayne Hennessey will also depart as free agents this summer.

Improvements will continue to be made at the training ground. It has been recognised outside the club that Forest have made key changes to culture, staffing, structure and organisation. Major changes have been made to the academy, which remains Category 1.

Evangelos Marinakis, the club’s owner, is still intent on Forest ultimately establishing themselves as a top-10 club.

After such an excruciating season, which has been defined by anger over refereeing and VAR decisions, plus the points deduction, the focus is on putting this campaign to bed and building for a brighter future.

