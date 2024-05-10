'My calls with Ryan and Rob' - Williams

Swansea City head coach Luke Williams has revealed he is still in touch with Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following the Dragons' National League title battle with Notts County in 2022-23.

Williams' Notts County side lost out to Wrexham in an epic scrap for top spot in the fifth tier.

But the Magpies then won promotion via the play-offs - with Williams receiving congratulations from Reynolds and McElhenney.

Williams told BBC Wales' Feast of Football podcast that he has wished the duo well after Wrexham sealed promotion to League One last month.