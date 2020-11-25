Who will be on the calls for NBC’s NFL doubleheader Nov. 29?

Barry Werner
Al Michaels was scheduled to have the week off for Thanksgiving. However, COVID-19 got in the way of the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers’ scheduled Thursday game and the NFL shifted it to Sunday.

That means the legendary voice will be busy in the afternoon as he calls the AFC North clash. This one has a 1:15 ET kickoff.

In the evening, NBC will have Kathryn Tappen make her NFL debut for the network as sideline reporter when the Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North clash.

