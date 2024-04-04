Calls for Jersey to host Youth Commonwealth Games

Jersey's minister for sport said the island should aim to eventually host the Youth Commonwealth Games.

Constable Andy Jehan's comments follow the announcement that Jersey would be bidding to host the 2035 Island Games.

Speaking about the Youth Commonwealth Games, Mr Jehan said: "The Isle of Man has done it in the past and I think we should be able to do that."

He also described sport as "a great vehicle to promote our island".

However, he stressed the need to invest in improved sporting facilities.

"There would be great benefit in Jersey in being able to host a Youth Commonwealth Games", he told BBC Radio Jersey's Sports Matters podcast.

"[But] it wouldn't be easy. I think swimming is our biggest hurdle with our current facilities.

"But if we are, as we hope to, put a bid in to host the island games in the future, and if that means we have improved swimming facilities then why not aim to host a future Commonwealth Youth Games?

"Jersey can host any sporting event. Sport is such a great vehicle to promote our island.

Speaking about the 2023 Island Games, Mr Jehan said: "Guernsey did a great job of hosting."

"Their athletics facility and where they played the football final as first class. We haven't got anything like that.

"We have a running track with six lanes, rather than eight. So we need to see how we can provide facilities to host the games.

"The games themselves are fantastic, but if we put the stake in the ground then we will have to invest in our infrastructure to enable us to host."

