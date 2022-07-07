Calls for Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention grow

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Mercury
    Phoenix Mercury
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Thursday marks 140 days since the Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star was detained after Russian police said they found vape cartridges in her luggage containing hashish oil.

Recommended Stories

  • Brittney Griner, facing 10 years in Russian prison, begs Biden not to 'forget about me'

    Brittney Griner, facing 10 years in Russian prison, begs Biden not to 'forget about me'

  • White House says Biden read Brittney Griner's letter from Russia, won't say if he'll meet her family

    As WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals to Joe Biden for help in getting released from Russian custody, her case is a "top priority" for the president, according to the White House. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday that Biden read Griner's handwritten letter, which was sent to the White House on Monday, and her note was "very personal" to him. "I'm not going to share any personal interaction that I had with the president," Jean-Pierre told ABC News when asked about Biden's reaction.

  • Highland Park shooting person of interest Robert Crimo went to Trump rally dressed as Where’s Waldo

    Robert Crimo was taken into custody on Monday night following an eight-hour manhunt

  • Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history with first 30-point triple-double

    Sabrina Ionescu became the first WNBA player to record a 30-point triple-double in the regular season with a win over Las Vegas.

  • ‘Don't Forget About Me’: Brittney Griner Writes President Biden Letter Pleading for Freedom

    As Brittney Griner’s Russian trial begins, the WNBA All-Star is using the only outlet she has to communicate with President Biden. She wrote a letter, which was passed on to the White House through the communications company that represents Griner’s family.

  • Ivanka Trump jokes about dress and Eric vows to ‘get these guys’ in new Jan 6 documentary footage

    ‘Can I borrow your dog?’ Ivanka asks as she worries about line in her dress showing on camera

  • Regardless of what Biden does, Brittney Griner will likely be imprisoned for a few more months in Russia, a US official tells Politico

    The source told Politico that Russia has 'maximalist demands' for WNBA star Brittney Griner's return, which will delay the process of her return.

  • TikTok drops e-commerce plans, Foxconn raises outlook, WNBA star Brittney Griner asks Biden for help

    Notable business headlines include TikTok dropping its e-commerce plans, Taiwan’s Foxconn raising its outlook despite waining consumer demand, and WNBA star Brittney Griner pleading for President Biden’s help to return back to the U.S.

  • Biden calls wife of WNBA's Griner, says her detention is 'intolerable'

    U.S. President Joe Biden told Brittney Griner's wife in a call on Wednesday that he is working to secure the WNBA basketball star's release from Russia as soon as possible, describing her detention on drug charges as "intolerable." Griner, who had been playing for a Russian club during the off-season, was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed cannabis oil vape cartridges. Griner sent Biden a letter this week, telling him she was "terrified (she) might be here forever."

  • Brittney Griner's wife 'grateful' after call with President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris

    The WNBA star's trial is underway and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

  • Real estate giant appeals 'each and every part' of contempt order in New York Trump probe

    Cushman & Wakefield, which appraised several properties belonging to Donald Trump, on Wednesday appealed "each and every part" of an order finding it in contempt of court related to subpoenas in a civil probe into whether the former U.S. president manipulated asset values. Justice Arthur Engoron of a New York state court in Manhattan had on Tuesday found Cushman, one of the world's largest real estate companies, in contempt and imposed a $10,000-a-day fine starting on July 7. He chastised Cushman for waiting until after its latest deadline to seek more time to comply with New York Attorney General Letitia James' subpoenas, saying it "has only itself to blame if it chose to treat the looming deadlines cavalierly."

  • Nikki Haley mocked after getting her numbers wrong in attack on Biden

    Former governor is considered potential 2024 contender

  • Boris Johnson resignation: 'Them's the breaks' - PM speaks of pain as he blames 'the herd' for ousting him

    Boris Johnson resigns, will remain PM over summer Runners and riders: Who could replace Boris Johnson Watch: Suella Braverman announces leadership bid on live TV Boris Johnson's political obituary Camilla Tominey: Britain must get the Conservatism it voted for Business live: Pound rises as Boris Johnson prepares to resign

  • Roe v. Wade: California to scale abortion care, preparing to assist women from out of state

    California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis says the state will be scaling abortion care for women across the U.S. following Governor Gavin&nbsp;Newsom’s plan to set&nbsp;aside $20M in the&nbsp;state budget over the next three years for it. Kounalakis joins Yahoo Finance on June 27, 2022 and talks Roe v. Wade, how the state plans to scale and its expectation of increased out-of-state patients.

  • 'This isn't a Jason Bourne movie': Brittney Griner's case presents new challenge for White House

    As the trial of basketball star Brittney Griner began in Moscow last week on charges of cannabis possession and trafficking, her American supporters have stepped up their calls for the White House to do more to bring her home.

  • Britain's Boris Johnson resigning as PM amid scandal

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct. The messiest of prime ministers did not leave cleanly.

  • Former WNBA star Maya Moore announces birth of child with husband she helped free from prison

    Ex-WNBA star Maya Moore and husband Jonathan Irons revealed on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that their child was born in February.

  • What next for Putin in Ukraine fight?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin must now decide his next steps in the five-month invasion he started in February. After Russian troops captured the strategic Ukrainian city of Lysychansk on Sunday, here are five different options raised by security experts who spoke with AFP: - Grinding advance - Russian forces appear on course to take full control of the Donbas region that was already partly held by pro-Kremlin separatists before the February 24 invasion. With Lysychansk and its twin city Severodonetsk captured in the past weeks, Putin's troops "can hope to take Sloviansk and Kramatorsk and the surrounding regions," said Pierre Grasser, a researcher at Paris' Sorbonne university. Sloviansk in particular is home to "a relatively welcoming population -- at least those who have remained there" rather than fleeing the fighting, he added. But there may be limits to how far the Russians can press into their neighbour's territory. "Their steamroller works well near their own borders, their own logistical centres and their airbases. The further away they get, the harder it is," said Pierre Razoux, academic director of the Mediterranean Foundation for Strategic Studies (FMES). - Control the Black Sea - Southern Ukrainian city Kherson was one of the first to fall to Russian forces in the opening days of the war. But Russia's grip on the country's Black Sea coast is not secure. "Counter-attacks by Ukraine in the south... place Russian forces in a dilemma. Do they sustain their eastern offensive, or do they significantly reinforce the south?" said Mick Ryan, a former general in the Australian army. The question is all the more pressing as "the war in the south is a front of greater strategic importance" than the Donbas, he added. Claiming territory along the coast could allow Moscow to create a land bridge to the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, while both sides want to control Ukraine's Black Sea ports. - Crack Kharkiv - Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv is close to the northeastern border with Russia -- and located in a pocket still controlled by Kyiv that could yet be cut off by Russian forces. "If the Ukrainians collapse and Kharkiv is completely isolated, the Russians could force them to choose between committing to defend the city or taking the pressure off in the south towards Kherson," said Pierre Razoux. It will be up to President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian commanders "to deploy their units so as to prevent a big summer breakthrough" that could encircle Kharkiv, he added. Home to 1.4 million people in peacetime, a siege of Kharkiv could be a bloody affair lasting up to a year, Razoux said. - Divide the West - While the West has so far kept up a mostly united front of sanctions and support for Ukraine, continued Russian advances could drive the allies' judgements of their interests apart. "The goal for Russia is to continue to grind down Ukrainian forces on the battlefield, while waiting for the political will to support Ukraine to fade among Western countries," said Colin Clarke, research director at the Soufan Center think-tank in New York. Deliveries of Western military aid have been too slow and too small to turn the battle decisively in Kiev's favour. Meanwhile, the war's inflationary impact on basics like food and energy may gradually turn public opinion away from the strong initial support for Ukraine. "The Americans could tell the Ukrainians 'you can't go on'," said Alexander Grinberg, an analyst at the Jerusalem Institute for Security and Strategy. - Open talks - Russia itself is suffering heavy costs from Western sanctions, battlefield casualties and losses of military materiel. "Putin will be forced to negotiate at some point, he's bitten off more than he can chew," said Colin Clarke. In late June, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov already raised the option of talks -- on condition of "applying all the conditions set by Russia", which remain unacceptable to Kiev. But his control over domestic information means the Russian leader has a free hand to tell the public that his objectives have been achieved and justify a pause in the fighting. A bigger challenge might be divisions on the Ukrainian side. Hardliners and military leaders would "refuse any compromise with Russia" even if Zelensky were willing to strike a deal, said Pierre Razoux. "They could tolerate a frozen conflict, but not a defeat." dla/tgb/jh/bp

  • Watch Sabrina Ionescu put together WNBA record 31 point triple-double

    Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points in the highest-scoring triple-double in WNBA history.

  • Sharpton presses for visit with Brittney Griner in Russia

    The Rev. Al Sharpton is calling on the Biden administration to arrange a meeting for him and other religious leaders with imprisoned WNBA player Brittney Griner. Sharpton said in a press release on Tuesday that he is deeply worried about Griner’s physical, mental and spiritual well-being after speaking with her wife last week. Griner, a…