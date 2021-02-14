Calls for ban on 'crocodile rolls' after Jack Willis suffers serious knee injury against Italy

Demands for the abolition of the “crocodile roll” are growing after it was confirmed that England flanker Jack Willis suffered extensive knee damage that is likely to end his season.

Willis sustained a sickening knee injury in the 65th minute of England’s six-try victory against Italy on Saturday as he was rolled out of a ruck by flanker Sebastian Negri, with his piercing scream echoing around an empty Twickenham.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said that Willis had not torn his ACL but had done “everything but that” in his left knee which will probably spell the end of the openside flanker’s season. It is a particularly cruel blow for Willis who was winning his third England cap after recovering from a 12-month spell on the sidelines from a previous knee injury in 2018.

The crocodile roll used by Negri, who apologised to Willis on Twitter, was not penalised by referee Mike Adamson. However, BT Sport summariser Ugo Monye said that Willis’ injury should act as a “line in the sand” for rugby’s authorities to examine the technique.

A quick message to Jack Willis. So sorry about what happened yesterday. Just Horrible and never nice to see. Myself and all the @Federugby boys are wishing you all the best:pray::skin-tone-3:I hope to see you back on the field again soon. Take care and we all know you will be back stronger:muscle::skin-tone-3: Seb pic.twitter.com/wCYisXxllp — Sebastian Negri (@slnegri04) February 14, 2021

Former England and Fiji sevens coach Ben Ryan has led a long-term campaign to stamp out crocodile rolls, which have contributed to the shortening of several careers including former South Africa captain Jean de Villiers.

“It’s been the same thing I’ve been saying for last seven years,” Ryan said. “Players are being allowed to judo/croc/saddle roll - it’s called different things but it’s all the same and it contravenes two laws: 1/ Deliberately collapsing a ruck. 2/ Deliberately coming off your feet at a ruck.

“You can’t croc roll someone without breaking both those laws. Yet they are being ignored because [World Rugby] have deemed they are legal. Those laws then either get taken out of the law book or get followed. You would only take a law out if it improves player safety and it makes the game better. It does neither.”

In 2016, World Rugby published tougher sanctions for head and neck contact, including outlawing neck rolls at the breakdown. The red cards issues to Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony and Scotland’s Zander Fagerson for illegal clear-outs at the breakdown during this year’s Six Nations demonstrate how seriously referees are monitoring head contact.

While crocodile rolls avoid contact with the head, they can wreck knees, particularly when the studs are planted in the turf while the body is twisted the other way. However, a World Rugby spokesperson claimed the issue of crocodile rolls has never been raised with them by a union.

England head coach Eddie Jones would not directly comment on crocodile rolls but said they will review the game before deciding whether to take further action. “If we think something is untoward we’d bring it to their attention,” Jones said. “So we’ll go through it and have a look at it but as I said we’ll go through the appropriate channels to do that.”

Telegraph Sport interviewed Willis, who was last year’s Premiership player of the season, last August just days after another openside flanker, Jack Clifford, had been forced to retire at the age of 27. He voiced his concern that jackallers are not afforded more protection, particularly with cleaners coming in at the side.

“That’s something I probably got very frustrated with last season,” Willis said. “It seemed whenever I was jackalling, people would come in at the side but it was never picked up. Most games you will get your knee caught in an awkward position. You are wincing as it happens and you just have to hope it will slip out and you will be OK.”

Unfortunately he did not come on the right side this time as Blackett confirmed after Wasps’ 17-13 Premiership victory against Worcester Warriors in which Willis’ brother, Tom, was man of the match.

“It’s really early and I don’t want to go concrete with this but it sounds like he has done quite a few things with his knee," Blackett said. “It's pretty serious. But at this moment in time it looks like he has not done his ACL. He will spend a long time out, I should imagine. It's hard to get how he is in terms of a text message. I know Jack, I know how distraught he will be. This happens to professional rugby players. We will be there to support him in any way we possibly can.”