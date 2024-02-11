Who is calling the Super Bowl? 49ers-Chiefs to air on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

The TV channel that broadcasts the Super Bowl rotates between Fox, NBC and CBS every three years. This season, the 2024 Super Bowl will air on CBS.

The San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup for the NFL championship on Sunday will be called by CBS Sports' top commentating crew.

The Chiefs, led by two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are vying for back-to-back Super Bowl wins and their third since 2019. Meanwhile the 49ers are looking for their first Super Bowl since 1989, although they've appeared in the big game in 2012 and 2019.

REQUIRED READING: Super Bowl 58 rooting guide for Big Ten teams: Chiefs, 49ers players who played in conference

The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Who's announcing Super Bowl 58?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast by CBS, with its top crew of play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz and color analyst Tony Romo on the call. Tracy Wolfson will serve as the sideline reporter, with fellow reporters Evan Washburn and Jay Feely and rules expert Gene Steratore also providing support.

How many times have Jim Nantz, Tony Romo called the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 marks the 22nd time the game has been broadcasted on CBS, and the third time Nantz, Romo and Wolfson have worked together on the NFL championship.

Super Bowl 58 will be Nantz's seventh Super Bowl, with his first being in 2007.

What channel is Super Bowl 2024 on?

Super Bowl 58 will air live on CBS, with streaming options on Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. There's also a kid-friendly Super Bowl broadcast on Nickelodeon, which will features characters from Spongebob Squarepants.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Super Bowl 2024 announcers: CBS's Jim Nantz, Tony Romo to call 49ers-Chiefs