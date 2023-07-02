Calling my shot: 4th of July firework predictions for Florida State football this season

The expectations for Florida State football have never been higher under the tenure of head coach Mike Norvell.

The Seminoles are coming off their first 10-win season since 2016 and the Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma was their first bowl game victory since 2017.

After beginning his FSU career 3-10 following an 0-4 start to the 2021 season, Norvell has helped the Seminoles go 16-5 in their last 21 games and a return to national relevancy.

With a strong returning core and NCAA Transfer Portal additions, FSU is projected as a College Football Playoff contender leading up to the 2023 season.

The Seminoles kick off their season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 against the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. That matchup could likely be a top-10 battle with major implications later in the season.

Here are three BOLD predictions for the Seminoles' upcoming season.

Florida State runs the table in the regular season and beats Clemson in the ACC Championship game

Not since 2014 has FSU won the ACC Championship game, a 37-35 win over Georgia Tech. The last win against ACC heavy-weight Clemson came in a 23-17 victory in Tallahassee in that same year.

Both those streaks come to an end in 2023, as FSU beats Clemson in Week 4 on Sept. 23 and then again defeats them in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte to polish off a perfect season.

The season also features a second straight state championship, with commanding victories over rivals Miami (Nov. 11) and Florida (Nov. 25).

It marks the first perfect regular season since the 2014 season for the Seminoles. They ultimately were defeated by Oregon 59-20 in the Rose Bowl.

Unfortunately, this perfect season comes to an end in the College Football Playoffs National Championship game as the Seminoles prove to still be well behind two-time defending champion Georgia. The Bulldogs take down FSU by three scores in the national championship game, laying siege on their historic three-peat.

Quarterback Jordan Travis finishes as runner-up in the Heisman Trophy race

Jordan Travis becomes the first Seminole since Jameis Winston to earn a spot at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York.

He however does not hear his name called, as USC's Caleb Williams wins the honors for the second straight season, placing himself in history and locking himself as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

After posting career-highs in completion percentage (64%), yards (3,214) and touchdowns (24), while also adding 417 yards on the ground in 2022, Travis takes his game to a new level.

He finishes the 2023 season with 4,000 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, while still putting up 550 yards rushing.

While he falls short of the highest honors in college football, Travis does establish himself as a legitimate NFL prospect. Following one of the better seasons in the Seminoles' history from a QB, Travis becomes the first QB drafted since Winston (2015), going in the third round.

Winston threw for 4,057 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2013 in his Heisman campaign season.

Defensive end Patrick Payton earns team MVP honors on defense

Not Jared Verse. Not Fabien Lovett. Not Fentrell Cypress II.

No, the upstart former linebacker prospect Patrick Payton turned defensive end out of Miami comes in and steals the honors.

The 6-5, 243-pound redshirt sophomore recorded 31 tackles, including six tackles and five sacks to go along with one forced fumble, three pass breakups and a quarterback hurry in 13 appearances in 2022. He redshirted his freshman season.

Payton, who is draft eligible following the 2023 season, works himself into talks of being a potential first-round pick after a huge season where he leads the team in sacks and scores a pair of touchdowns.

During spring practices, Payton looked more confident and added more muscle. The additional work in the weight room will lead to a more consistent force in pass rushing and an improved defender in the run game.

