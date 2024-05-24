Calling all local 3-point shooters and dunkers

May 23—The 49th Annual Ada News All-Star Classic is Saturday night at Ada High School's Cougar Activity Center.

Be there or be square.

It's kind of a year-end celebration for senior basketball players all across the area. It's an opportunity to cheer for these talented student-athletes one more time before the summer begins in earnest.

I'll get to the updated rosters in a bit.

The other part of the All-Star Classic is the 3-point Shootout and the Slam Dunk competition. The preliminary rounds for those two competitions begin at 4 p.m. inside the Ada High School gym. Those events are open to high school basketball players of any age — grades 9-12. The only requirement is that the player had to be on the roster of their high school team.

Back in the day, there used to be a bunch of players showing up to compete for the title of best shooter and best dunker around. But over the past several years, those numbers have declined. I'd love to see a 3-point Shootout and Slam Dunk revival Saturday afternoon. So I'm going to call a few shooters out.

The grapevine tells me most of Ada's senior girls basketball players aren't going to be around this weekend. So I'll give you ladies a pass.

But I'd love to see Karsyn Woods, Sadie Epps, Aniyah Emarthle, Amoriana Walker and some of the other young Lady Cougars show up and shoot at the competition.

The Ada boys also have a ton of shooters that would be good participants. They include Devon MacCollister, Miilan Riley, Carter Colombe, Deante Lindsay, Isaiah James, Caron Richardson and Keith Cook — just to name a handful!

I think just about everyone on the Allen girls basketball roster was able to get hot from beyond the 3-point line. That includes players like Cherish Woodward, Addison Prentice, Kayla Nickell, Ava Laden, Stoney Cully, Kaylee Davis and even newcomer Dextry Bowerman. Come shoot Lady Mustangs.

The Allen boys also had plenty of sharpshooters on their squad. You know who you are.

I'd love to see the Leba sisters from Asher come and shoot along with other Lady Indian guards.

Asher's Mikey Vanschuyver can shoot from anywhere on the court. I'd love to have him and his Asher buddies make an appearance Saturday night.

Of course, the Byng senior trio of Brylee Baird, Alona Cooper and Cadence Carlos all made their fair share of 3-point baskets during the 2023-24 season. Those girls need to show up along with a few of their underclassmen teammates.

A couple of Byng's top shooters from the boys team are banged up or can't make it this weekend. But there are a few that can light it up like those Birdshead cats, Camby Poorbuffalo and Tyler Raney.

I know Holdenville girls and boys basketball coach Dillon Snow will send his top players to compete in the 3-point Shootout.

Carter Dotson, Parker Pogue, Brody Williams, Sam Brown, Deakon Smith and Caymen Smith are some of the Latta boys team that can light it up and would be good additions to the competition.

The Latta Lady Panthers also have a number of shooters, including Jayse Smith, Savannah Senkel, Kelbey Parnacher, Rakhia Bookr, Paislee Anderson and Kate Williams.

I need some Roff girls to show up and shoot. Some of those Lady Tiger 3-point threats include Brianna Bess, Kaylie Cranford, Shelby Ensey, Sophie Eldred, Emma Harison and Mallori Rogers.

The Roff boys feature 3-point shooters Kaden Darnell, Trey Humphers, Lane McCarter and Zeph Wade, just to name a few.

The Stonewall boys feature shooters such as Ashton Bierce, Mika Matt, Taegus Pogue, Garrett Gambrell and Kaden Romines.

I'd love to see Faith Ross, Carlee Gayler, Lilly Wyche, Landree Dye and some of the Stonewall Lady Longhorns attend Saturday's festivities.

Stratford girls shooters include Ryleigh Ardery, Trinity Bess, Callie Sandlin, Jaelee Korzan, Teagan Sanders and Launa Raymo.

Carson Owens, Peanut Clapper and Oliver Smithwick are Stratford boys who can shoot the triple.

The Tupelo boys feature shooters Colton Bourland, Michael Waters, Cash Wafford and Luke Foreman.

The Tupelo girls had several underclassmen who can shoot including Lainee Wafford, Kayle Watson and Jade Ellis.

Jarin Factor, the Treats along with seniors Layne Thrower and Logan Hulbutta are capable of lighting it up for the Vanoss Wolves.

Just about all those Vanoss girls can shoot the rock, some of which include Avery and Livi Ellis, Zoey Cagle, Eryn Khoury, Addi Sheppard, Maggie Stone and Caidence Cross.

The 2023 Slam Dunk Contest finals included two of the top dunkers in the area — Ashton Bierce and Carter Colombe. Hopefully, those guys return to lead a solid group of dunkers during Saturday's preliminary rounds.

------o------

Below are the updated rosters for the 49th annual Ada News All-Star Classic to be held Saturday, May 25, inside Ada High School's Cougar Activity Center. The girls game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 per student. Preliminary rounds for the 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk Contest will begin at 4 p.m. Those contests are open to any varsity player in the area (not just seniors).

EAST BOYS

Brayden Tatum Allen

Easton Ledo Allen

Lance Johnson Allen

Jordyn Litson Asher

Gary Raney Byng

Camby Poorbuffalo Byng

Ryfle Gold Coalgate

Logan Hulbutta Vanoss

Layne Thrower Vanoss

Head Coach: Greg Mills, Allen

WEST BOYS

George Maddox Ada

Devon MacCollister Ada

Carter Colombe Ada

Izaia King Holdenville

Jace McCoy Holdenville

Sam Brown Latta

Kaden Darnell Roff

Ashton Bierce Stonewall

Jamison Carrington Stonewall

Garrett Gambrell Stonewall

Head Coach: Cody Nall, Ada

WEST GIRLS

Madi McFarland Holdenville

Ryleigh Hill Holdenville

Kate Williams Latta

Shelbey Ensey Roff

Brianna Bess Roff

Faith Ross Stonewall

Grace Wright Stratford

Launa Raymo Stratford

Rasey Runyan Sulphur

Kinzi Adkison Sulphur

Head Coach: Whitney Robertson, Roff

EAST GIRLS

Makaviya Nelson Ada

Ava Laden Allen

Ryleigh Reeser Asher

Payton Leba Asher

Alona Cooper Byng

Brylee Baird Byng

Cadence Carlos Byng

Avery Ellis Vanoss

Eryn Khoury Vanoss

Head Coach: Luke Clark, Byng.