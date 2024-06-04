Calling up 'livewire' Conway is 'no-brainer'

Promoting Tommy Conway up to Steve Clarke's provisional Euro 2024 squad is a "no-brainer" for ex-Scotland striker Lee Miller.

Following the news Lyndon Dykes will miss the tournament with an ankle injury, Clarke has said Bristol City striker Conway is under consideration to replace the Queens Park Rangers forward.

Conway scored 12 club goals last season, almost double the amount of Dykes' tally of seven, and netted on Monday night for the Under-21s in their friendly defeat away to Turkey.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, a lack of clinical edge was on show during the senior side's laboured friendly win over Gibraltar.

On what Conway offers, Miller says he is a "livewire" who "links up well" and "plays with a bit of swagger".

"For me it's a no-brainer, I think you put Conway in," former Aberdeen and Hearts striker added on Tuesday's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Bring him into the environment, see how he gets on with the players, see how he strikes up partnerships and relationships.

"These youngsters in the first team play with the safety catch off, they play with a freedom and they don't tense up.

"I think he'll get thrown in and I don't see why he shouldn't."