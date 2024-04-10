Callin’ Coach Cal – Razorbacks welcome John Calipari to the Hill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (PIG TRAIL NATION) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are ready to welcome a new Hogs Hoops head coach as the school welcomes Hall of Famer John Calipari to the Hill.

It has been less than one week since the Muss Buss left town with former head coach Eric Musselman heading west to take over at the University of Southern California last Thursday.

IT’S OFFICIAL! Arkansas announces John Calipari as new head men’s basketball coach

The college basketball world was shocked by the news of Calipari’s impending move from Kentucky to Fayetteville, first broken by FOX 16 Sports Director Wess Moore Sunday evening.

Calipari will be officially introduced at Bud Walton Arena at a welcome ceremony Wednesday at 6 p.m. Pig Trail Nation’s Alyssa Orange & Courtney Mims, along with FOX 16’s Wess Moore, will have live coverage of the Caliparty on KARK, FOX 16, KNWA and FOX 24.

