Callie Brownson will coach the Browns TEs on Sunday, first female interim coach in NFL history

Callie Brownson and the Cleveland Browns will make history on Sunday. Bronson will serve as an interim coach for the Browns, filling in for tight ends coach Drew Petzing for a week.

That will make Brownson the first woman to ever coach an NFL position group in a regular-season game. Brownson is the team’s chief of staff under head coach Kevin Stefanski, where her duties include handling the alterations to practices and player availability due to recent COVID-19 positive tests.

Petzing is missing the game to be with his wife, who gave birth to their first child on Saturday and will not travel with the team.