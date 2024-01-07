Calle Jarnkrok with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks
Calle Jarnkrok (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/06/2024
Calle Jarnkrok (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/06/2024
TCU had the ball up by 2 when officials stopped play to go to the monitor.
The Colts and Texans are playing a true postseason eliminator.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.
The Golden State Warriors' trying season got a bit worse.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.
Michigan got caught stealing signs, plain and simple. But does the Wolverines’ season deserve an asterisk? Nope.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
The Knicks’ acquisition of the likely free agent has affected teams’ interest in Dejounte Murray, Pascal Siakam and Zach LaVine.
With the holidays over it's no time to ignore your roster. Take a slap shot on one of these players in the waiver wire to give you a boost.
Tagovailoa has used all five seasons of his eligibility but could get a waiver for a sixth.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
The equipment will be ready Saturday afternoon, hours before Houston's showdown with Indianapolis. Stroud will warm up the same way he has the entirety of this record-breaking rookie season. Here's why his routine has helped so much.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.
Either LeBron or Giannis has led All-Star voting in seven of the past eight years.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?