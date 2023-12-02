Callaway receiver Jeremy Scott decommits from Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's 2024 recruiting class is down a member with the early signing period set to open Dec. 20.

Callaway wideout Jeremy Scott announced Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was no longer committed to the Rebels.

"After a lot of prayer and several conversations with my family, I have come to the conclusion that it is in my best interest to re-open my recruitment," Scott wrote in a graphic.

The three-star prospect is rated as the No. 1,179 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Lane Kiffin's recruiting class now stands at 20 commitments and is ranked 24th nationally. It includes two high school wideouts in Sanfrisco Magee and Rahji Dennis, as well as Marquis Willis, a receiver from the junior college ranks.

