Callahan: Falcons roster is ‘perfectly built' for Bill Belichick

NBC Sports Boston

Andrew Callahan explains why the Atlanta Falcons roster is 'perfectly built' for Bill Belichick and his strengths at this point in his career if the Patriots decide to move on from the head coach.

