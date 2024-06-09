Callahan County Shooting Range hosts NRA Light Rifle Competition

KTAB/KRBC coverage of the 2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals is sponsored locally by Capital Farm Credit

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas High School Rodeo Association finals are in full swing here in the Key City, but did you know that not all the events take place in the arena? A different kind of competition, the NRA Light Rifle Competition, was held at the Callahan County Shooting Range, showcasing Western culture. Young shooters aimed to secure their spot in the national finals.

With the subject of placing firearms into the hands of younger individuals being somewhat controversial in modern times, we asked Monty Ancinec, the competition’s Chief Range Officer, what his thoughts were on the topic.

“These kids know that rifles are dangerous; don’t point them in the wrong direction. They know how to take care of them. You’re not going to have any problem out of kids like these,” Ancinec said.

Competitors include both boys and girls from all over the state of Texas, whose experience ranged from just a few years experience in handling firearms to those who were practically born with one in their hand. Competitor Jack Shofner described his familiarity with firearms and outlined how the hardest part of the competition goes beyond hitting the target.

“I’ve been shooting the rifle since I could pick one up,” Shofner shared. “The huge part of it is mental. 90% is mental, and the rest is in your head because you have to be focused and just know that you can do it.”

Second-year competitor Raedyn Brown has been to the state finals. Her original opinion of guns was not very positive, but after some prompting from her brother, that changed.

“My brother dared me, and I was not going to turn down a dare. I picked up his 22-light rifle, and I started shooting. I fell in love with it,” Brown recalled.

