What Callahan, Carthon had to say ahead of the NFL Draft

Who will the Titans take with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Two days ahead of the draft, General Manager Ran Carthon and Head Coach Brian Callahan gave the media a glimpse of the type of player they’re looking for. According to the pair, the guy will be what they’re calling a “blue player,” one who can step foot in Nashville and start Day 1.

Carthon and Callahan both appear to be leaning more toward an offensive tackle or a wide receiver. What we do know is that this player will be thoroughly vetted. They want to know who they are and what they stand for.

“The thing that’s the most important to us is what type of person are they, what type of football intelligence do they have?” Callahan said. “When you bring them into the building is where you garner the most information about who they are and what they stand for, and we want guys that align to our values as well.”

Carthon agreed, saying, “Particularly when you’re picking as high as seven, you hope that the player you draft is a player that you come in, you plug them in and get them to work in their starting for you.”

According to Carthon, the Titans draft board is complete. They have all of the possibilities for what the six teams ahead of them could do. There also listening to teams behind them, looking to trade up.

