What will you call the Steelers stadium?

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers formally announced they had reached an agreement to give the naming rights of their stadium to Acrisure, meaning it will no longer be called Heinz Field. Instead, the Steelers will play their home games at Acrisure Stadium. A move many have voiced open displeasure about.

Many fans have already said they won’t be calling it anything but Heinz Field and trust me, we believe them. But what will you be referring to it as? The Steelers current stadium has operated at Heinz Field for the past two decades since it opened in 2001.

Cast your vote and tell us what you are going to call the stadium and let us know your feelings on the change in the comments below.

