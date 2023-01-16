Call Your Shot: Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup pick 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss the upcoming Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, in the Wild Card round and the Giants Wire team grades reflect that performance.
See who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would face in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, should they defeat the Dallas Cowboys
A look at all of the key game information, including our favorite prop bet, listening, streaming and alternate broadcast options and more. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
Here is information on the Chiefs’ Divisional Round postseason game.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
We finally know C.J. Stroud's plans for the future. What do you think about the news? #GoBucks
As the Ravens prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday night, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Saturday on Fox, a former NFL starting quarterback had some pointed words for Jackson. Mike Vick had this to say about Jackson’s reluctance to play with a PCL sprain in his knee: “It’s the playoffs, you’re [more]
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]
With a game at Buffalo hanging in the balance, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins decided on fourth and 18 to throw it up for grabs to receiver Justin Jefferson. And it worked. With the season hanging in the balance on fourth and eight against the Giants in the wild-card round, Cousins opted not to throw it [more]
There are not supposed to be secrets in the NFL, yet the Chiefs are succeeding with this one.
It’s not hard to understand where the speculation goes next. It's at the point where some very well-connected people are now openly opining that Jackson’s days in Baltimore are numbered.
The former Pittsburgh Steeler, NFL coach, and Hall of Famer is also an outspoken anti-LGBTQ+ provocateur and — for some reason — still an NBC football analyst.