Call Kansas football’s offense what you want, but it’s enjoying success again in 2023

LAWRENCE — There’s an elevator pitch Andy Kotelnicki can give you, when it comes to explaining what Kansas football’s offense is all about.

Kotelnicki, the Jayhawks’ offensive coordinator/associate head coach, described it this week as a multiple, pro-style offense that uses spread concepts. He added an emphasis on it being both multiple and pro-style. And in an effort to find success, whether that’s in their next game Saturday against Nevada (0-2) or any other week, they’re going to be willing to use various personnel groupings.

So far in 2023, Kotelnicki and company have been able to enjoy much of the same success they enjoyed during the 2022 campaign. Kansas is averaging 41 points a game through two weeks, with wins against Missouri State and Illinois. And while Kotelnicki noted he’s open to ideas on what to call the Jayhawks’ offense, himself only going as far as to say, “The Kansas Offense,” whatever you want to go with it hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

“I would just say either that,” said junior wide receiver Luke Grimm, alluding to Kotelnicki’s suggestion, “or ‘The Kotelnicki Offense.’ Because I’ve never seen anything like it before, and I still haven’t seen anything like it.”

Availability has a tendency to alter the trajectory of an offense’s success, but to date the Jayhawks (2-0) haven’t had to deal with any type of slide. Redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean led the way in the season opener as Kansas topped FCS-level Missouri State in a 48-17 win. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels led the way the next week as Kansas topped FBS-level Illinois in a 34-23 win.

On top of having two experienced quarterbacks, with Daniels as the lead starter, Kansas also has a formidable rushing attack led by a running back duo in junior Devin Neal and redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr. The Jayhawks have any number of targets in the passing game, including the likes of Grimm and fellow junior wide receiver Lawrence Arnold. Up front, there’s an offensive line that boasts its own trove of experience.

Experience, from Kotelnicki’s perspective, is what has allowed the Jayhawks to add in the various wrinkles that make them tougher to prepare for. While those wrinkles aren’t all that complicated for Kansas’ players, because of their knowledge of their own system, it can create stress for an opponent. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams said they want to be the most stressful offense out there.

“You can’t get the letter Z unless you get through the rest of the alphabet before that, and you can’t get to the rest of the alphabet unless you’ve got the guys coming back like we do,” Kotelnicki said. “… We’re able to do the things we do because of the players that we have and the number of them coming back, and experience.”

One of those things they did, was a play with about 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter against Illinois that saw nearly every offensive player shift in some manner. There were offensive linemen who ended up out wide where wide receivers would usually be. When it played out, Neal — lined up out wide behind those offensive linemen — swept across the field and took a shovel pass from Daniels for a 23-yard gain.

According to Kotelnicki, there’s a “Smoke Break” description for the play because those linemen get to basically go out there, stand around and not do a whole lot. He added that junior tight end Trevor Kardell, special teams analyst Zac Barton and special teams analyst Aaron Miller all deserve credit for the play. So, one could understand how Reed-Adams’ ideas for what Kansas’ offense should be called — “versatile” and “complex” — make sense, too.

Kotelnicki is willing to take ideas from anyone, including his own players. There’ll likely be more times this season when he alludes to a player’s idea being the genesis for a play they run that catches fans’ eyes. If fans are surprised by something Kotelnicki and that offense dreams up, they should know they aren’t the only ones who Kotelnicki has ever surprised.

“I remember the first personnel package we put in last year when Jalon and Jason were both in the game,” Grimm said. “We played K-State, and Jason came on a sweep, Jalon handed the ball off to him, and then reversed back out and threw it on an out-route to me. And I remember whenever he showed us the play, I was like, ‘I don’t understand how this is even going to happen, if it’s legal.’ And then, sure enough, it worked.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Call Kansas football’s offense under Andy Kotelnicki what you want