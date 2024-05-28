'That call is INSANE': Reaction to Jaylen Brown's foul on T.J. McConnell in Game 4
Should the Jaylen Brown and T.J. McConnell incident in the fourth quarter of Game 4 between the Pacers and Celtics on Monday have been called a flagrant foul?
X sure seems to think so, though the NBA referees disagreed. With 7:23 left in the game, McConnell grabbed a rebound and was immediately struck in the face by Brown. McConnell was on the ground for a bit after taking a hard fall.
The referees reviewed the call and decided it was a common foul. Indiana lost the game, 115-112, and was eliminated from the playoffs.
Jaylen Brown was called for a common foul on this play on T.J. McConnell. pic.twitter.com/Um6fkiCnob
— ESPN (@espn) May 28, 2024
Here is the reaction to the refs calling a common foul on Brown.
No flagrant foul on that and there's lots of booing for that.
— Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) May 28, 2024
that call is INSANE!!!!!! #Pacers
— Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) May 28, 2024
For once, the ESPN crew was in agreement the #Pacers should get the call. NBA refs are like, "Nah."
— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) May 28, 2024
“Although unfortunate…” not a flagrant.
These refs have lawyers.. https://t.co/igb21vYKG1
— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) May 28, 2024
“The contact, though unfortunate….”. At least the ref felt bad about it.
— Marc Dykton (@MarcD1075) May 28, 2024
That’s a flagrant all the damn time
— JMV1070 (@JMV1070) May 28, 2024
If you face palm someone at full speed, how is that not a flagrant foul regardless of intent
— Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) May 28, 2024
Thought that was a letter of the law Flagrant.
— Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) May 28, 2024
Brown hit McConnell hard in the face. No matter the intent, I’ve always seen contact to the head like that called a flagrant foul.
— Rich Nye (@RichNye13) May 28, 2024
he literally mauled his face in midair
— Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) May 28, 2024
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Watch Jaylen Brown foul Pacers' T.J. McConnell. Was it a flagrant?