'That call is INSANE': Reaction to Jaylen Brown's foul on T.J. McConnell in Game 4

evan frank, indianapolis star
·2 min read

Should the Jaylen Brown and T.J. McConnell incident in the fourth quarter of Game 4 between the Pacers and Celtics on Monday have been called a flagrant foul?

X sure seems to think so, though the NBA referees disagreed. With 7:23 left in the game, McConnell grabbed a rebound and was immediately struck in the face by Brown. McConnell was on the ground for a bit after taking a hard fall.

The referees reviewed the call and decided it was a common foul. Indiana lost the game, 115-112, and was eliminated from the playoffs.

Here is the reaction to the refs calling a common foul on Brown.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Watch Jaylen Brown foul Pacers' T.J. McConnell. Was it a flagrant?

