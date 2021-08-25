They call him 'Netflix,' now Detroit Lions RB Craig Reynolds chasing Hollywood ending

He spent his first full day on the job introducing himself to his new teammates in the huddle. Now, the Detroit Lions are calling running back Craig Reynolds by a new name.

“We call him Netflix," Lions running backs coach Duce Staley said Wednesday. "That’s what he was doing, right? On the couch watching Netflix, and all of a sudden he came in, got a couple yards and scored a touchdown. We call him Netflix. We all watch Netflix, right? Well, he’s Netflix."

Out of football part of last season and again most of the spring, Reynolds has done enough in his two weeks with the Lions to put himself in competition for the third running back job.

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

He had six carries for 49 yards and scored on a 24-yard touchdown run in the Lions' preseason-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, then had a team-high 29 yards rushing and another touchdown in last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Lions plan to give Reynolds more special teams reps in Friday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts as they assess whether to keep him on their 53-man roster. He has played 31 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps the past two weeks.

Rookie seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson, converted safety Godwin Igwebuike and undrafted rookie Dedrick Mills also are competing for one or two spots behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

"He’s had an outstanding camp the two weeks he’s been here and he’s just picked up the offense right away," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. "He kind of said last year he was out (of football) because of COVID and what not, so maybe he was overlooked. But I’m glad we found him. Our scouting department, they’ve done a heck of a job finding him."

Williams ready

Nick Williams spent 10 days on the reserve/COVID list earlier this month, but the Lions defensive tackle said that stint did not change his opinion on getting the COVID vaccine.

"No," Williams said Wednesday. "I mean, cause I live my life in a bubble. I’m married with kids. I’m not going out or doing anything crazy. I’m going straight home, so it really didn’t change my view on vaccinations."

Lions defensive end Nick Williams tapes his hands during training camp in Allen Park on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Williams, who is unvaccinated, said he suffered cold chills and a slight headache after contracting the virus in early August. He declined to say why he is opposed to taking the vaccine.

The NFL has different rules in place for vaccinated and unvaccinated players who contract COVID. Vaccinated players who test positive for the virus and are asymptomatic can return after two negative tests 24 hours apart. Non-vaccinated persons who test positive must isolate for 10 days.

Williams, who took part in meetings virtually while he was away from the team, said he is in a good spot a little more than two weeks out from the Lions' regular season opener Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

"I feel like I’m right there," he said. "I’ve been taking reps in practice. I’m a pro at this point, I’m a vet, so I’ll be ready when the time comes."

