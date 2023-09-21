'We call him 'Google': How FAMU veteran receiver Nick Dixon has risen through the ranks

Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Nick Dixon’s social media handle is 'Throw It Up to 88.'

That moniker is ringing true as the graduate student has tallied nine receptions for a team-leading 183 yards (third-most in the Southwestern Athletic Conference) and a touchdown.

His reception and yardage totals through No. 23 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll FAMU’s (2-1, 1-0 SWAC) first three games have already eclipsed his combined numbers from previous seasons.

Dixon, from Tallahassee and Godby High School, has stood the test of time with FAMU.

The 2018 walk-on has alternated at receiver and tight end (in 2021) to earn significant playing time.

Now, back as a receiver, Dixon worked to be named a starter for the first time in his college career. And he’s delivering as a viable option in the Rattlers’ offensive attack.

“Well, this year I knew that these were my last guaranteed football games,” said Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 200 pounder. “So, I looked in the mirror, talked to [FAMU new receivers coach AC Carter] and [FAMU head coach Willie Simmons], and they told me what I needed to do to contribute to the team in the way that I wanted to.

“I used to be a guy that would rather talk than play. So, I took the approach to shut up, duck my head, and work. Everything is paying off for me."

HOMETOWN RATTLER PUT ON FOR THE CITY!



Nick Dixon had his second straight big game after scoring vs. West Florida.



Come out to Ken Riley Field at Bragg Stadium this weekend as the Rattlers open up SWAC play versus Alabama State.



🎟️ https://t.co/WP0XQbTWLP#FAMU | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/u5oKNMOZLw — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) September 20, 2023

Dixon, 23, was a member of Simmons' inaugural Rattlers team in the 2018 season, alongside fellow receiver David Manigo, and cornerback Eric Smith. They are the longest-tenured players on the roster.

Simmons has watched the growth and maturation of Dixon.

“Nick's one of the guys I’ve been extremely pleased with. Elder statesman — been here since we got here, walked on, and has done whatever needs to be done," Simmons said.

"He’s a very smart football player. We call him 'Google' because when Coach Carter got here, he knew he could call and ask Nick for a signal or a route.

“Nick has put in a lot of time and waited patiently. He’s had two phenomenal football games against two quality opponents. Just very proud of Nick and hope he continues to do what he’s done.”

Extensive knowledge of FAMU's offense makes Nick Dixon an on-field player-coach

FAMU receivers coach Antonio Carter was named to the staff last spring from Division II HBCU Miles College.

The elevation of divisions kindled an adjustment period for Carter, also from Tallahassee. Carter described Dixon as a '"tremendous help" as he’s three games into the job.

“I told him I’m going to hire him one day, and I mean that,” Carter said of Dixon.

“I go to him when I have questions about the offense. He’s a phenomenal person, and the guys respect him. He’s a student of the game ― very high football IQ. He knows it all and loves ball, man.

"I’m super thankful to have him in my room.”

Dixon credits former FAMU receivers coach Jelani Berassa (now at Youngstown State) and former teammates Ryan Stanley (quarterback), Chad Hunter (receiver), and Marcus Williams (receiver) for helping him.

“When I came in and walked on, I met with Coach JB and Coach Simmons and asked them what I needed to do to earn a scholarship and play. They told me the only thing that can separate you is if you know everything and repeat it back in their verbiage," Dixon said. “So, I got with [Stanley, Hunter, and Williams], and they all just helped me understand the playbook.

"Then, moving to tight end, I got a different perspective. I know why a lot of things are the way they go. I’ve been here since 2018, so I know when Coach Simmons gets into a flow or a groove and what he’s trying to do. Everyone messes up, so if the coach messes up a playcall, I try to make sure I’m on it to know what he really meant to say so that I can communicate it with the guys.

“I like to feel like I’m a quarterback out at receiver and understand all the moving parts.”

FAMU receiver Nick Dixon develops his character and is now being rewarded for it

Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Nicholas Dixon (88) warms up before kickoff during the Florida Classic game at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

FAMU starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa has only known Dixon for two years.

But, the quarterback-receiver duo has built a strong connection that is now translating to the football field.

“Nick has become really mature. That allows you to be your best self on and off the field," Moussa said.

“He used to be a guy that wanted to talk a lot and do a lot of going back and forth, but I think he realized that he plays better ball when he stays within himself and focuses on what he has to do. And it’s showing up on the field in a big way.

"He’s a guy that I trust. I know he’s going to be where he’s supposed to be. That’s all I can ask for as a quarterback, and I have total faith that he will make the play.”

Moussa’s and Dixon's cohesion was displayed last Saturday, when the duo connected for a 59-yard touchdown pass to give FAMU a 24-3 lead over UWF, sending Bragg Memorial Stadium in a frenzy.

Dixon credited FAMU director of sports performance Cole Forney for helping him trim his 40-yard dash time from five flat to 4.55, exhibiting that speed on 47 yards after the catch on his way to the end zone. And while it wasn’t Dixon's first career touchdown, he said Saturday’s score, his second in college, felt different.

“I had a rough week last week — in life," Dixon recalled. "That’s one of the greatest feeling ever to get that touchdown in front of my family, FAMU, and my city.

"It’s nothing likeRattler Nation.”

Early-season success at FAMU is just the beginning of what Nick Dixon hopes is a promising year

Florida A&M Rattlers tight end Nick Dixon (88) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida A&M Rattlers defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs 30-7 at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

The grind continues for Dixon.

He has title aspirations. And FAMU has a realistic shot of securing its first SWAC Championship and HBCU Celebration Bowl victories in program history in Dixon’s final year of eligibility.

“We’re going to keep working,” Dixon said. "We’re trying to go undefeated in SWAC and win the Celebration Bowl to do something that hasn’t been done.

“I don’t care that I’m top three in the SWAC. All three of our starting receivers are in the top ten (Dixon, Marcus Riley, Jah'Marae Sheread). That goes to show what we’re doing in our room. Everybody’s grinding, and we have a next man up mentality — and that's offense and defense.

“It’s great thing Coach Simmons got going here. He’s changed the culture.”

Simmons noted how Dixon would try to overcomplicate things or play above his given abilities.

Now, the receiver has found his role with the team by being opportunistic to make the most of his touches.

“I tell him there’s nothing wrong with being a possession receiver,” Simmons said of Dixon. “That term gets a negative connotation, but there’s nothing wrong with being the guy the quarterback trusts to be in that spot to catch the ball and make the routine play.

“Everyone loves to have an [Former FAMU/current Los Angeles Rams receiver] Xavier Smith, who can catch a bubble screen and take it to the house. And at times, [Dixon] was trying to be Xavier Smith. But, if your gift is being a big, physical presence and catching 50-50 balls, use it.

"He’s a great lesson for other guys to see that if they do what they’re blessed to do, you're good enough to be an impact player for us.”

Florida A&M (2-1, 1-0 SWAC) vs. Alabama State (1-1) SWAC Game Information

Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Nick Dixon (88) poses with the touchdown chain after scoring on a 59-yard pass from Jeremy Moussa against the West Florida Argonauts at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. ― FAMU Sports Hall of Fame Game

Where: Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers grad student receiver Nick Dixon producing