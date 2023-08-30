Our Call: Erie Times-News game predictions for Week 2 of District 10 football season

The first week in District 10 football went almost as expected as the Our Call was 18-5. Out of the five losses, four were tough to take as not much was known with Cathedral Prep, Erie and McDowell facing Ohio teams.

The Our Call nailed the Girard-Northwestern score but had the wrong winner. The fifth loss came with Saegertown surprising Maplewood, but the other 18 games went as planned.

Week 2 predictions

Here's a look at the Week 2 slate of games, including three on Saturday:

Lakeview 38, Saegertown 16 : The Sailors keep rolling early in the season.

Reynolds 34, Mercer 28 : The Raiders are region champions until a team says otherwise.

Wilmington 42, Greenville 14 : The Greyhounds bounce back in a big way.

Fairview 17, Harbor Creek 14 : The Tigers grind out a solid win over the Huskies.

General McLane 14, Fort LeBoeuf 13 : The Lancers edge the Bison in a Region 5 classic.

North East 28, Girard 14 : The 'Pickers bounce back with a nice road win.

Seneca 16, Conneaut 14 : The Bobcats tough one out on the road.

Meadville 21, Butler 18 : The Bulldogs move to 2-0.

McDowell 35, Barberton (Ohio) 28 : The Trojans outlast a team from Akron.

Oil City 49, Corry 21 : Ethen Knox continues to dominate his senior season.

Sharpsville 42, Titusville 24 : The Blue Devils avoid emotional letdown after big win.

Hickory 42, Franklin 8 : The Hornets look like contenders.

Sharon 42, Warren 7 : The Tigers are on fire.

Mercyhurst Prep 35, Slippery Rock 14 : The Lakers' line pushes around another team.

Iroquois 32, Maplewood 24 : The new-look Braves win on the road.

Eisenhower 22, Cambridge Springs 21 : The Knights win in a possible D-10 championship preview.

Grove City 42, Northwestern 8 : The Eagles get their first win in a big way.

Warren Harding (Ohio) 28, Farrell 20 : The Steelers fall in another classic game.

Kennedy Catholic 32, Union City 14 : The Golden Eagles have too much speed for the Bears.

Cathedral Prep 35, Canisius (N.Y.) 21 : Ramblers pick up a Saturday afternoon win.

Erie 24, Shaw (Ohio) 8: The Royals get a solid road win in Ohio.

Our Call record

Last week: 18-5 (.783); Season: 18-5 (.783)

