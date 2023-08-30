Our Call: Erie Times-News game predictions for Week 2 of District 10 football season
The first week in District 10 football went almost as expected as the Our Call was 18-5. Out of the five losses, four were tough to take as not much was known with Cathedral Prep, Erie and McDowell facing Ohio teams.
The Our Call nailed the Girard-Northwestern score but had the wrong winner. The fifth loss came with Saegertown surprising Maplewood, but the other 18 games went as planned.
Week 2 predictions
Here's a look at the Week 2 slate of games, including three on Saturday:
Lakeview 38, Saegertown 16: The Sailors keep rolling early in the season.
Reynolds 34, Mercer 28: The Raiders are region champions until a team says otherwise.
Wilmington 42, Greenville 14: The Greyhounds bounce back in a big way.
Fairview 17, Harbor Creek 14: The Tigers grind out a solid win over the Huskies.
General McLane 14, Fort LeBoeuf 13: The Lancers edge the Bison in a Region 5 classic.
North East 28, Girard 14: The 'Pickers bounce back with a nice road win.
Seneca 16, Conneaut 14: The Bobcats tough one out on the road.
Meadville 21, Butler 18: The Bulldogs move to 2-0.
McDowell 35, Barberton (Ohio) 28: The Trojans outlast a team from Akron.
Oil City 49, Corry 21: Ethen Knox continues to dominate his senior season.
Sharpsville 42, Titusville 24: The Blue Devils avoid emotional letdown after big win.
Hickory 42, Franklin 8: The Hornets look like contenders.
Sharon 42, Warren 7: The Tigers are on fire.
Mercyhurst Prep 35, Slippery Rock 14: The Lakers' line pushes around another team.
Iroquois 32, Maplewood 24: The new-look Braves win on the road.
Eisenhower 22, Cambridge Springs 21: The Knights win in a possible D-10 championship preview.
Grove City 42, Northwestern 8: The Eagles get their first win in a big way.
Warren Harding (Ohio) 28, Farrell 20: The Steelers fall in another classic game.
Kennedy Catholic 32, Union City 14: The Golden Eagles have too much speed for the Bears.
Cathedral Prep 35, Canisius (N.Y.) 21: Ramblers pick up a Saturday afternoon win.
Erie 24, Shaw (Ohio) 8: The Royals get a solid road win in Ohio.
Our Call record
Last week: 18-5 (.783); Season: 18-5 (.783)
