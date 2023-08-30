Our Call: Erie Times-News game predictions for Week 2 of District 10 football season

Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News
The first week in District 10 football went almost as expected as the Our Call was 18-5. Out of the five losses, four were tough to take as not much was known with Cathedral Prep, Erie and McDowell facing Ohio teams.

The Our Call nailed the Girard-Northwestern score but had the wrong winner. The fifth loss came with Saegertown surprising Maplewood, but the other 18 games went as planned.

Week 2 predictions

Here's a look at the Week 2 slate of games, including three on Saturday:

  • Lakeview 38, Saegertown 16: The Sailors keep rolling early in the season.

  • Reynolds 34, Mercer 28: The Raiders are region champions until a team says otherwise.

  • Wilmington 42, Greenville 14: The Greyhounds bounce back in a big way.

  • Fairview 17, Harbor Creek 14: The Tigers grind out a solid win over the Huskies.

  • General McLane 14, Fort LeBoeuf 13: The Lancers edge the Bison in a Region 5 classic.

  • North East 28, Girard 14: The 'Pickers bounce back with a nice road win.

  • Seneca 16, Conneaut 14: The Bobcats tough one out on the road.

  • Meadville 21, Butler 18: The Bulldogs move to 2-0.

  • McDowell 35, Barberton (Ohio) 28: The Trojans outlast a team from Akron.

  • Oil City 49, Corry 21: Ethen Knox continues to dominate his senior season.

  • Sharpsville 42, Titusville 24: The Blue Devils avoid emotional letdown after big win.

  • Hickory 42, Franklin 8: The Hornets look like contenders.

  • Sharon 42, Warren 7: The Tigers are on fire.

  • Mercyhurst Prep 35, Slippery Rock 14: The Lakers' line pushes around another team.

  • Iroquois 32, Maplewood 24: The new-look Braves win on the road.

  • Eisenhower 22, Cambridge Springs 21: The Knights win in a possible D-10 championship preview.

  • Grove City 42, Northwestern 8: The Eagles get their first win in a big way.

  • Warren Harding (Ohio) 28, Farrell 20: The Steelers fall in another classic game.

  • Kennedy Catholic 32, Union City 14: The Golden Eagles have too much speed for the Bears.

  • Cathedral Prep 35, Canisius (N.Y.) 21: Ramblers pick up a Saturday afternoon win.

  • Erie 24, Shaw (Ohio) 8: The Royals get a solid road win in Ohio.

Our Call record

  • Last week: 18-5 (.783); Season: 18-5 (.783)

