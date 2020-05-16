'Can I call it a draw?': Debating whether Redskins or Cowboys made the better coaching hire

For two franchises that have fallen short of expectations quite a bit lately, the Redskins and Cowboys featured some odd stability at head coach. Jay Gruden took over in Washington in 2014 and stayed in charge until last October, while Jason Garrett ran the Cowboys from 2011 until the end of 2019.

Both have finally been replaced, of course, by Ron Rivera and Mike McCarthy, respectively. And during his appearance on the Redskins Talk podcast, longtime Cowboys expert Newy Scruggs had a very hard time answering which team made the better coaching hire.

"Can I call it a draw?" Scruggs said after a pause. "Because I think both guys fit exactly what's needed in the situation."

The Burgundy and Gold's previous leader took a polarizing approach, with some players and outsiders loving his relaxed style and others claiming that style was precisely why the organization was never better than 9-7 under him.

Scruggs believes Rivera, a Super Bowl champ as a player and two-time Coach of the Year, will step in and have much better control of the operation.

"To me, what's the biggest thing that they need in Washington? It's some credibility, OK?" he told Redskins Talk. "To see what the organization's become, to me it's frustrating, because that's not what I grew up around and these Washington fans deserve better. Ron Rivera is a guy who commands respect."

"I think it's a perfect fit," Scruggs concluded.

Much like Rivera will with the Redskins, Scruggs sees McCarthy setting a new tone with the Cowboys, too. As Scruggs pointed out, McCarthy's captured a Super Bowl inside of AT&T Stadium, an achievement that no player on the roster can relate to.

"We have too many dudes down here in Dallas, wearing Cowboy uniforms, acting like they've won something and they haven't," Scruggs said. "It's going to be refreshing."

There's another valuable quality McCarthy will bring with him to the NFC East, and that quality is a special something called not being Jason Garrett.

"Mike McCarthy is a guy who's not going to get beat by the New York Jets after Sam Darnold takes off a month," Scruggs said, referencing an infamous Dallas loss from last season. "We're not going to see that happen. Jason Garrett's going to lose two games a year."

Let us all take a moment and appreciate how righteous that burn is.

OK, we can move on now.

While the Redskins-Cowboys rivalry has faded in the 2000s, fans from of both clubs still want to beat each other whenever possible. In this debate, however, Scruggs doesn't see a winner, which may annoy some.

In the end, though, if both Rivera and McCarthy can accomplish what Scruggs expects them to, each side will be happy with what's to come. Then they'll find something else to argue about.

