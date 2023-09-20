Call me crazy, but I'm going to miss the Arizona State vs. USC football rivalry

Call me crazy (you wouldn’t be the first, and you won’t be the last) but if I’m going to get into a fight, I want to go up against the heaviest of heavy hitters: Mike Tyson … George Foreman … Evander Holyfield, guys like that.

That way, if it goes like we’d all expect, I could say I lost to the best, and who knows, maybe I’d find a way to win? (OK, let’s be real. If I beat any of those guys in even a round, it would be because they entered the ring with a pair of broken arms tied behind their backs and that we were fighting in my wildest fever dreams — and even then, I’d wake up and apologize.)

This is how I’m viewing the end of the Arizona State-USC football rivalry with the demise of the Pac-12.

It’s one less chance for the angry, underdog program out in the desert to go up against a top-notch, blue-blood, juggernaut of a football factory from Tinseltown.

Wins against Southern Utah are nice (especially this season), but beating USC is something different.

USC knew Arizona State was a problem

USC football turns out NFL stars the way I turn out ridiculous sports takes.

It goes beyond Heisman winners Mike Garrett, O.J. Simpson, Charles White, Marcus Allen, Reggie Bush, Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Caleb Williams.

What program wouldn’t be proud to claim Junior Seau, Keyshawn Johnson, Ronnie Lott, Chris Claiborne, Troy Polamalu and Anthony Munoz?

It’s exciting to go up against all that history and pride every year.

Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jaelen Strong (21) catches a 53-yard touchdown pass while defended by Southern California Trojans linebacker Hayes Pullard (10) and safety Leon McQuay III (22) on the final play of the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 4, 2014. Arizona State defeated USC 38-34.

That’s what made it so special when Mike Bercovici and Jaelen Strong pulled off the "Jael Mary" or when Rachaad White went off for 200 yards or when N’Keal Harry and Manny Wilkins went to LA and broke off runs longer than a Hollywood blockbuster.

USC was the bully that ASU socked in the nose in the late 1970s and early ’80s to prove it belonged in the top-tier of college football.

And the best part was that USC knew it!

John Jackson: 'It was smoking hot'

John Jackson, USC’s all-time leading receiver when his playing days ended in 1989, remembers beating ASU 50-0 in Sun Devil Stadium, as it was known at the time, during his junior year.

“It was smoking hot,” he said. “We went out for warmups, and we had a lazy warmup. There wasn’t a lot of emotion.”

Then they got into the locker room, and “our fullback, Leroy Holt stood up in front of the team and said, ‘We’ve got to wake up! I don’t care how hot it is out there! Matter of fact, if you don’t want to play, stay in here, I’ll do it myself!’”

Wide receiver John Jackson #80 of the Phoenix Cardinals watches the action from the sidelines during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium on Sept. 1, 1991, in Anaheim, California. The Cardinals won 24-14.

What Jackson, who later played for the Arizona Cardinals, doesn’t talk about is why Holt was so fired up.

Holt had been on the team in 1986 when ASU went into the Coliseum and won 29-20. The No. 10-ranked Sun Devils knocked the Trojans out of the Top 25 with the victory in a season that ended with ASU’s first Rose Bowl win.

Anyway, the 50-0 score “was unheard of, because it was becoming a traditional rivalry game. There was no love lost between the two schools. It was becoming a heated rivalry … There was something about Arizona State that we didn’t like and something about USC that they didn’t like.”

Jackson, a radio broadcaster with USC, scored a touchdown in the big win.

“It wasn’t a game decider, but it meant a lot to me because of the emotion of playing Arizona State,” he said. “Geographically, they’re not next to us (like UCLA), but it sure felt like it.”

Trojans and Sun Devils never got along

The rivalry started with football but extended to other sports.

Jackson, a two-sport star, also tells a story of a brawl between the baseball programs in 1990 that started with the Trojans stealing home late in a game in which they were up big. ASU responded by plunking Jackson, who charged the mound before the dugouts emptied out.

And we’re going to be missing all of this going forward with the demise of the Pac-12.

Anybody who says it’s no big loss must like their grapes sour.

I want to see ASU face the best every year, the heaviest hitters, and in college football, that means USC.

That way when the Sun Devils win, everyone will know they accomplished something, and if they lose, it will have been in pursuit of something great.

