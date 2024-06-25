Call It a Comeback: Anna van der Breggen Will Return to Racing in 2025

Luc Claessen - Getty Images

Last week, SD Worx-Protime made a huge announcement: Next year, Anna van der Breggen will return to road racing. As the two-time World Champion, Olympic Gold medalist, and one of the most winning road cyclists decides to make a comeback rather than working behind the scenes, the peloton is set for a shakeup.

Van der Breggen retired at the end of 2021, shifting to a management role with her former SD Worx road team. Since, she’s been spotted on race radio and in the team car—and after three years, she’s decided she wants to be back on the bike. Her new two-year contract with the team will begin next season.

When the now 34-year-old retired after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she cited a lack of motivation. Now, that fire is back. “The motivation is great to get back on the bike after three years,” she said in a press release from the team. “If I didn't feel the motivation, I would never be able to do this… Trying to be the best year after year takes a lot out of you. I have been able to win many matches, but it also demands a lot from you physically and mentally.”

She plans to take the next six months before 2025 to build back her fitness, though she admits that she’s unsure where she’ll fit into the peloton after a four-year hiatus. “Am I still a winner? Of course, I feel competition within me,” she adds. “I always want to win. However, that doesn't mean you always can win.”

Her teammates have full faith in her. Lorena Wiebes noted, “[Anna] almost beat us to the punch at times with the training. I think she will bring a lot of good things, in terms of atmosphere and also on a sporting level.”

We’re also excited to see if competing in the 100-kilometer iteration of the Traka in Spain has left her craving more gravel adventures—and clearly, the engine is still there since she managed to finish second. Perhaps this next iteration of her career can have some off-road elements, similar to Canyon//SRAM’s Kasia Niewiadoma?

It remains unclear where SD Worx-Protime rider Demi Vollering will end up next season. It was confirmed in late March that she would be leaving the team at the end of the 2024 season, which would leave the leadership role open for Van der Breggen to step back into.

And as for Van der Breggen’s career as a team DS? She might be back… in a few years. “I also find my job as a team leader enjoyable and challenging, but I realize that I can still do this work in ten years' time. If I want to return as a cyclist, now is the time. I'm really looking forward to that.”

