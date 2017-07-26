A Call to the Bullpen

Greetings! If you’re tuning in hoping to follow our fearless leader Brad Johnson for his weekly glance at the ninth-inning situations around the league, I regret to inform you that he is unavailable this week.

Instead, I’ve been summoned from the bullpen with the goal of protecting the lead and not blowing the save chance that has been given to me.

Rather than getting crazy and trying to mix things up here, I’ll follow the format that Brad used last week and that our loyal readers have grown accustomed to over the course of the season.

Tier 1: The Gods (2)

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

While there isn’t any movement among the best of the best, Kenley Jansen did have a rough week by his standards, suffering his first blown save of the season when he surrendered a three-run homer to Matt Adams with two outs in the ninth inning on Sunday. He’ll be just fine.

Kimbrel continues to dominate, but the Red Sox were unable to provide him any save chances in the last week.

Tier 2: The Elite (6)

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Cody Allen, Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh Pirates

Roberto Osuna continues to inch his way towards God-like status here though. The 22-year-old made good on all three of his save chances since our last update, allowing just one hit and striking out six in his three innings of work. He sports a 1.96 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 57/4 K/BB ratio across 41 1/3 innings.

Aroldis Chapman continued to dominate for the Yankees, converting both of his save chances while fanning three in his three innings of work.

Cody Allen delivered 3 2/3 scoreless innings in three outings for the Indians, but none of them came in save situations. Andrew Miller was tagged with his first blown save of the season, which came as he coughed up a lead against the Blue Jays in the eighth inning on Saturday. I would lean towards Allen getting the next chance in the ninth inning here.

Greg Holland only pitched once this week, allowing a run on two hits and a pair of walks over 1 1/3 innings, but he still managed to convert that lone save chance. The 31-year-old hurler has been outstanding this season, compiling a 1.72 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 49/18 K/BB ratio while converting 31 of his 32 save opportunities.

Wade Davis converted both of his save chances without any issue, striking out three over his two innings of work. The Cubs’ right-hander is a perfect 20-for-20 in save opportunities on the season.

I didn’t want to shake things up here, but it’s hard to ignore what Rivero is doing. The 26-year-old southpaw delivered another pair of scoreless outings, converting his lone save chance in the process. He owns a stunning 0.68 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 60/13 K/BB ratio in 52 2/3 innings on the season while converting all nine of his save chances.

Tier 3: The Core Performers (7)

Addison Reed, New York Mets

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Brad Brach, Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles

Addison Reed continues to be heavily relied upon in the Mets bullpen. He appeared in five games in the past week, allowing a pair of runs in 4 1/3 innings. He did manage to convert all three of his save chance though.

Giles made good on his one opportunity over the past week, fanning three in 1 1/3 innings. He’s now 21-for-23 on the season and owns a 10.55 K/9 mark.

Corey Knebel had a small hiccup, suffering his fifth blown save of the season on Wednesday against the Pirates. He bounced back nicely with a perfect inning and a pair of strikeouts against the Phillies over the weekend. He still sports a sparkling 1.75 ERA and 1.19 WHIP on the year.

Edwin Diaz let a save chance slip through his fingers as well, converting one of his two chances on the week. Still, he owns a 1.54 ERA and 18/5 K/BB ratio over 11 2/3 innings in July and looks to be very secure in his role for the time being.

Raisel Iglesias pitched three times over the past week, striking out four over 4 2/3 frames. He only saw one save chance though, which he converted without issue. The fire-balling 27-year-old is now 17-for-18 on the year while fanning 59 in 49 1/3 innings.

Alex Colome gave up a couple of hits, but made it through his lone save chance without any trouble on Tuesday. While his ratios aren’t elite, he has amassed 29 saves in 33 chances this season.

Whether it’s to showcase him for a potential trade, or if he has regained the closer’s role, it was Zach Britton who saw the lone save chance for the Orioles this week. He did manage to convert it, but allowed a pair of runs in his two innings of work on the week. Brach allowed a run in his three innings on the week. There should be much more clarity on this situation next week after the trade deadline passes.

Tier 4: Steady... Steady... (6)

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Justin Wilson, Detroit Tigers

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

Kelvin Herrera was a workhorse for the Royals over the past week, appearing in five games and working a total of 4 1/3 innings. On the plus side, he converted a pair of saves while fanning four and sporting a minuscule 0.92 WHIP. On the downside though, he did suffer his third blown save of the season in 24 chances.

Justin Wilson is almost assuredly going to be donning a new uniform at this time next week, which means he’s very unlikely to remain as a closer. That being said, the Tigers are doing everything in their power to increase his trade value this week and get him on the mound as much as possible. He suffered an ugly blown save against the Royals on Wednesday that spoiled what would’ve been a dramatic comeback victory, but bounced back to covert each of his next two chances. This could be the last week that he delivers ample fantasy value.

A.J. Ramos is another name that has been swirling around in trade rumors, though it remains unclear if he’ll actually be moved before the deadline. On the field, he was on top of his game this week, hurling three scoreless innings and successfully converting each of his two save chances. He’s now 19-for-21 on the year.

Brandon Kintzler made good on his lone save chance this week, but he also surrendered three runs over 1/3 of an inning in a non-save chance. He has still been terrific for the most part this season and is extremely secure in his ninth-inning gig.

Like Kintzler, Jim Johnson converted his only save chance of the week, but was knocked around a bit in a non-save situation. The veteran right-hander has performed about as expected this season, with mediocre ratios and seven blown saves in 29 chances. Arodys Vizcaino is lurking here and could start to vulture save chances if Johnson falters again.

Fernando Rodney had a clean week, working two scoreless innings and striking out three. The Diamondbacks didn’t provide him with any save chances though. He remains 22-for-27 in save chances on the year while registering an inflated 5.23 ERA.

Tier 5: Questions/Fluid (6)

Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson, Washington Nationals

Trevor Rosenthal, St. Louis Cardinals

Alex Claudio, Jose Leclerc, Texas Rangers

Tyler Clippard, Chicago White Sox

Bud Norris, Los Angeles Angels

Brad Hand, San Diego Padres

While there’s supposed to be a committee approach going on in Washington, manager Dusty Baker turned to Sean Doolittle for the only save chance that the club had this past week. The hard-throwing southpaw converted without issue and also added another scoreless inning during in a non-save situation. Ryan Madson also pitched a pair of scoreless innings. We need to see a few more save chances before we have any clarity here, but Doolittle may have a slight leg up here.

It’s anyone’s guess exactly what is going on in the Cardinals’ bullpen at the moment. Since announcing that Trevor Rosenthal would see work in the ninth inning, he has yet to see a save chance. Meanwhile, Seung-Hwan Oh seemed to right the ship a bit, striking out three over three scoreless innings in non-save situations.

The Rangers continue to employ a committee approach in the ninth inning. Alex Claudio pitched 3 1/3 innings of shutout baseball over the past week, converting on his only save chance. He didn’t record a strikeout though. Jose Leclerc is getting looks as well and made good on his only opportunity, fanning three in three shutout innings on the week.

It looked as though Anthony Swarzak may have a leg up on the White Sox’ job, at least on an interim basis, until he was dealt to the Brewers this week. Now it looks like by default, the job falls to Tyler Clippard.

Just when it looks as though Bud Norris is regaining security in the closer’s role with a successful conversion, he goes and implodes in massive fashion in a non-save spot on Tuesday. Norris walked the first three hitters in the 11th inning, the final one intentionally, before serving up a walk-off grand slam to Edwin Encarnacion. Meanwhile, Cam Bedrosian fanned two over a scoreless inning in his lone appearance.

With Brandon Maurer getting dealt to the Royals, Brad Hand assumes the closer's mantle in San Diego, at least for a couple of days. He remains one of the hottest commodities on the trade market and is likely to be on the move before the deadline.

Tier 6: These Guys... (3)

Sam Dyson, San Francisco Giants

Santiago Casilla, Oakland Athletics

Hector Neris, Philadelphia Phillies

As much as it pains me to admit, maybe Sam Dyson needs to be moved up a tier? He fired another three shutout innings this week and converted on the only save chance presented to him, striking out two (but walking three) in the process. He looks at least secure in the job until Mark Melancon returns.

Santiago Casilla had a nice week as well, firing a pair of shutout innings and converting on his only opportunity. With Doolittle and Madson out of the picture, he has a chance to build some security and perhaps keep the ninth inning gig for the remainder of the season, provided he can avoid any blowups.

The Phillies only generated one save chance over the past week, and instead of Neris the ball went to 30-year-old right-hander Luis Garcia, who converted with a scoreless inning. It’s anyone’s guess where manager Pete Mackanin will turn next time, but Neris’ value is at an all-time low.

Injured

Jeurys Familia, New York Mets (blood clot)

Koda Glover, Washington Nationals (lower back stiffness)

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants (right elbow)

The Deposed

Jeanmar Gomez, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Treinen, Washington Nationals

Ryan Madson, Oakland Athletics

Joaquin Benoit, Philadelphia Phillies

Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

Neftali Feliz, Milwaukee Brewers

Derek Law, San Francisco Giants

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

Cam Bedrosian, Los Angeles Angels

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Seung-Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

David Robertson, New York Yankees

Brandon Maurer, Kansas City Royals

Brandon Maurer loses his closer's gig with the trade to the Royals.

The Steals Department

As always, we are looking to target the Blue Jays’ catching tandem of Russell Martin and Miguel Montero as much as possible. Rajai Davis in particular should have a field day for the Athletics on Wednesday and Thursday. Mike Trout and Cameron Maybin should swipe some bags over the weekend as well.

Let’s pick on Keavan Smith as well this weekend with Indians’ rookie outfielder Bradley Zimmer. He has been running wild lately and gets extra plate appearances hitting out of the leadoff spot in the absence of Jason Kipnis. I’d be shocked if he didn’t steal at least one base this weekend.

Over the past week, the stolen base leaders are the usual suspects: Billy Hamilton and Dee Gordon each with four swipes. Joining them though, is Pirates’ outfielder Starling Marte. He looks to be extra aggressive on the bases since returning from his suspension and has the added benefit of having fresh legs at this stage of the season. Look for him to continue his thieving ways.

Twins’ rookie Zach Granite has found his way into an everyday role in the outfield now and managed to steal a pair of bases in three chances this past week. This is a guy who stole 56 bases at Double-A Chattanooga last season, so he could have mixed league value with his legs for the remainder of the season.