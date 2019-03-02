Calixte, Bieniemy score 22, lead Oklahoma past West Virginia

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Aaron Calixte and Jamal Bieniemy both scored season highs with 22 points, and Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 92-80 on Saturday.

Kristian Doolittle scored 15 points and Brady Manek added 14 for the Sooners (18-11, 6-10 Big 12 Conference), who have won three of four to strengthen their case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Jermaine Haley scored a season-high 23 points and Jordan McCabe added 18 for West Virginia (11-18, 3-13), which has lost six of seven.

West Virginia won the first meeting 79-71 on Feb. 2.

Oklahoma fell behind in the early minutes before taking charge. The Sooners shot 58 percent in the first half to take a 42-28 lead at the break. Bieniemy scored 12 points in the first half.

Oklahoma led 54-41 in the second half before going on a 13-2 run to put the game out of reach.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers broke their five-game losing streak with a 104-96 triple-overtime win over TCU on Tuesday, but they went right back to playing the way they did during their skid.

Oklahoma: The win strengthened the Sooners' chances of making it to the NCAA Tournament. A home loss to a struggling West Virginia squad would have been damaging.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma hosts Kansas on Tuesday.

