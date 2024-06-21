Calipari’s Razorbacks will play Central Arkansas at neutral site next year

The Clarksville High School basketball gym probably isn’t quite big enough to host.

Clarksville is halfway between Fayetteville and Conway, the cities of the University of Arkansas and Central Arkansas. Those two basketball programs are set to play next season, the 2024-25 season, according to reports.

Arkansas and UCA have met eight times in the past, but only two since 1947. The Razorbacks are 8-0 in the series, including the last two wins in 2020 and 2021, each by at least 25 points.

Arkansas’ schedule is beginning to come along heading into new coach John Calipari’s first season. The Hogs are reportedly playing Miami (FL) in the SEC/ACC Challenge and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman told reporters Thursday his Fighting Illini would play Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day.

Calipari has rebuilt the Arkansas roster from almost scratch. Zero scholarship players initially returned, though forward Trevon Brazile ultimately exited to transfer portal without a new destination. Almost every other player on the roster previously played for Calipari at Kentucky or was recruited out of high school when he was the Wildcats head coach.

