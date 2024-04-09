Calipari posts video to social media, says it’s ‘time to step away’ from Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – As speculation of his future makes headlines across the sports world, Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari took to social media Tuesday to say it was “time to step away” from the program.

FOX 16 Sports Director Wess Moore broke the news Sunday that Calipari was the top candidate and likely pick to be the next head coach at the University of Arkansas.

In the nearly four-minute video, Calipari did not mention the Razorbacks program by name but did say that there have been “opportunities that have been presented elsewhere” and that he was considering them with his family.

Since our season ended, Ellen and I have spent a lot of time thinking about our time here at Kentucky, what it means to us, the friends we’ve made on that court.



Regional championships, conference championships, Final Fours, the national title in 2012. It’s been a beautiful time for us. This is a dream job. It was my dream job. Anybody in our profession looks at the University of Kentucky in basketball and said that is the bluest of blue.



The last few weeks, we’ve come to realize that this program probably needs to hear another voice, that the university as a whole has to have another voice giving guidance about this program, that they hear. And the fans need to hear another voice.



We’ve loved it here, but we think it’s time for us to step away, and step away completely from the program. There have been opportunities that have been presented to us, so we’re discussing them as a family.



I love coaching. I love coaching young people. I love this year’s team, I loved every day walking in. They have invigorated me. I love the chase for championships. I love bringing the kids together. It’s what I do. It’s who I am.



Let me start though, I I’ve got to thank the players and the families that I’ve had the privilege of coaching because they’ve entrusted me with their son and their son’s career, what they’ve done in the classroom.



Over 30 of the guys have graduated 6 in three years. What they’ve done in this community to give back to the state of Kentucky. They gave all of us everything they had on the basketball court and off the basketball court, and I am indebted forever until the wheels fall off, and I think they all know that. I’m not going to bring up names because if I bring up one I’ve got to bring up 50.



And lastly, thanking staff, all the people that worked to help us have the success we’ve had, all the people in the university as a whole and all the things that they did, the friends, I’m looking right into the camera, we’ve made lifelong friends that will be close with the rest of our lives.



And the fans, the BBN, all that you’ve done to build this program, the people that traveled with us. I want to thank you. Hopefully it was an experience with your kids that you can look at and say, ‘Man, this is something that we’ll remember the rest of our lives together.’”



Those memories and what we were able to do together is what this is all about.



Again, it’s been a dream what we’ve been able to do, but 15 years, time for another voice, and you know, I’m always going to be a fan.



Thank you. John Calipari

Moments after the video was released, UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart released a statement saying in part that the school was appreciative of Calipari’s leadership and the “legacy of championship success at Kentucky” he added.

“We’re appreciative of John Calipari leading our program for the last 15 years, adding to the legacy of championship success at Kentucky,” Barnhart posted. “We’re grateful to John for his many contributions to the University, and our state, both on and off the court.”

Calipari has spent the last 15 seasons leading the Wildcats, taking Kentucky to four Final Fours and winning a national championship in 2012. His teams have not made it out of the first round of the tournament in two of the last three seasons, though.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there has not been any official word from the University of Arkansas on the video. However, sources tell Pig Trail Nation that an official statement from the program is expected Wednesday.

Sources have told Pig Trail Nation’s Kevin McPherson that a deal to bring Calipari to Fayetteville could be for roughly $40 million over five years and is thought to include a significant NIL offer, between $5 and $6 million per year, at his disposal for recruiting at Arkansas.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a release from the University of Arkansas System said a special meeting of the Board of Trustees would be held Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The stated purpose of the meeting was “to consider a salary in excess of line item maximum for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.”

