Calipari lands 9th commit as Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile will remain a Hog

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The ninth Arkansas commitment of the John Calipari era as Head Hog is now on board as Arkansas sophomore Trevon Brazile is withdrawing from the transfer portal to return for a third season as a Razorback, according to a release by the Arkansas men’s basketball program.

A preseason first team All SEC selection in 2023-24, Brazile (6-10 forward) withdrew from NBA Draft consideration on Tuesday, May 28.

In 35 games spanning his two partial seasons at Arkansas, Brazile struggled with injuries and averaged 9.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 48.5% from the field, including 36.1% from 3, and 68.9% from the free throw line.

Brazile has two seasons of remaining playing eligibility.

He becomes Calipari’s ninth commitment since coming to Arkansas, which also makes him the ninth scholarship player on the Razorbacks roster that can have as many as 13 scholarship players for the upcoming ’24-25 season.

He joins FAU transfer and AAC Co-Player of the Year Johnell Davis (6-4 guard), Tennessee’s All SEC transfer Jonas Aidoo (6-11 forward / center), Kentucky transfers in sophomore Adou Thiero (6-8 wing) and freshmen DJ Wagner (6-3 guard) and Zvonimir Ivisic (7-2 forward / center), and 2024 5-star backcourt studs Karter Knox (6-6), Boogie Fland (6-2), and Billy Richmond (6-6), all of whom previously pledged to Arkansas.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.