Calipari headed out, but who’s coming in? Here’s what we know and what could happen next.

Nobody is speaking on the record concerning John Calipari’s departure from University of Kentucky men’s basketball, but the sands were shifting quickly behind the scenes as a new day dawned Tuesday.

Southeastern Conference rival Arkansas was expected to make official Calipari’s swapping his blue tie for red in Fayetteville as soon as Tuesday.

Meanwhile, back in Lexington, the search for Calipari’s replacement already appears to be well underway — to the point that a few potential targets in the hunt moved quickly to take themselves out of consideration Monday night.

Shortly before UConn tipped off against Purdue to settle the NCAA men’s basketball championship in Glendale, Arizona, two-time NCAA champion and former Villanova head coach Jay Wright made it clear he was content in his job as an analyst for CBS Sports.

A short time before tipoff, Alabama head coach Nate Oats tweeted to Crimson Tide fans the rumors of his potential departure were not to be taken seriously.

Before midnight, a new champion of men’s college basketball had been crowned, bringing the 2023-24 season to a close. UConn defeated Purdue, 75-60.

After winning his second consecutive national championship with the Huskies, UConn head coach Dan Hurley said he had no plans to leave his current school.

It’s time to wrap your mind around the idea of someone other than John Calipari stalking the sideline at the University of Kentucky.

Get caught up

Here is a list of the stories we posted Monday and overnight concerning Coach Cal’s apparently imminent departure and the search for his successor — one we’ll keep updating throughout the day as news unfolds.

The latest on the coaching search: Dan Hurley comments on Kentucky basketball job after leading UConn to back-to-back titles

A grateful fan: ‘Thank you Cal’ yard sign spotted in front of John Calipari’s Lexington home

Nate Oats? Jay Wright? With John Calipari on the way out, a top candidate for the Kentucky job makes a statement

A new chapter: Taking stock of John Calipari’s career while the Kentucky coach pursues a new challenge

John Wall dance to “lifetime contract”: A look back at John Calipari’s 15 years as UK basketball coach

It’s not official, but ... : Kentucky’s John Calipari in talks to become the next basketball coach at Arkansas.

If Cal is out, who is in? Who is next for Kentucky basketball? The list of potential replacements for John Calipari.

John Clay commentary: ‘You can have him.’ Why John Calipari’s exit from Kentucky is best for both parties.

Mark Story commentary: Who should Kentucky target to replace John Calipari? One name should top UK’s list.

Expect a recruiting shakeup: John Calipari could be going to Arkansas. What does this mean for UK basketball’s recruits?

Player defections continue: Kentucky basketball player will enter transfer portal as Calipari nears exit to Arkansas

▪ Another Kentucky Wildcat is in the transfer portal after playing little as a freshman

How Arkansas pulled this off: Who is John Tyson, the Arkansas basketball booster reportedly behind John Calipari hire?

National media reaction: ‘Better to leave than live on the hot seat.’ Media reacts to possible Calipari departure.

Closer to home: Fans and former Kentucky players react to reports that John Calipari’s leaving for Arkansas

Where everyone has landed so far: The college basketball coaching carousel has been nuts. Here’s what you might have missed.