Calipari doesn't have Bradshaw as UK gets ready for Toronto trip

Jul. 1—Kentucky's basketball team has had about 10 days so far to prepare for a trip to Canada to play some potentially strong international competition of college age players. The four-game GLOBL JAM exhibition runs July 12-15 in Toronto.

UK now has a full roster that will see if it's up to the task of taking on older national level ballclubs. It will also be missing a key piece of its No. 1 ranked freshman class when UK makes the trip.

Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-foot freshman who was ranked in the top five, has had an operation on his injured foot and will not be available now. Neither John Calipari nor UK has put a solid timetable on Bradshaw's return.

Calipari confirmed the surgery during a Friday press conference in Lexington. Calipari hadn't done a press conference since the University of Kentucky basketball season ended on March 19 in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 against Kansas State.

Calipari said Bradshaw had a decision to make after the player confirmed last week in an Instagram Live that he was out with an injury suffered at the McDonald's All-American Game in late March.

"Had a foot injury. Had a choice to make," Calipari said. "Do you let it heal? Or do you do an operation. He waited for a minute to say, 'Let me see this.' But at the end of the day, he said, 'I want an operation because I want to play.' "

The UK coach indicated Bradshaw would be back on campus this weekend and wearing a protective boot. Calipari thought Bradshaw could've definitely benefitted from the practice and trip to Canada, but he was upbeat about a prognosis.

"It's unfortunate for him," Calipari said. "But we've had guys that couldn't be there in the summer who came back and played great."

Bradshaw joined DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and Robert Dillingham in that top recruiting class, and they are with returning sophomores Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero. Outside scoring threat Antonio Reeves also returned after checking out the NBA Draft and transfer possibilities. West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell joined the team this past week.

Jordan Burks and Joey Hart are two more 3-star freshmen who Calipari and the staff signed in June.

Calipari wasn't giving away any team secrets when asked if this UK team going up against some decidedly older, more experienced competition in Canada, would look anything like a UK basketball team that fans might see early in the regular season.

"How much would you put in?" Calipari asked. "Let's do a little pick and roll. Let's space the court. What would you do defensively? Man-to-man or play zone, we can't guard anybody."

The Cats, representing Team USA, will begin their four-game schedule in Toronto on Wednesday, July 12 where it will face Team Germany. It will then take on Team Canada on July 13, Team Africa on July 15 and play in either the Gold or Bronze Medal Game on July 16.

"These are 23-year-old teams, which in Europe means they are professionals," Calipari said. "They are teams that have been together. Last year Baylor went 1-4. There's a chance we go 0-4. Did we learn, did we get better? Do we walk away saying 'I'm loving this, we're going to be fine.' "

Calipari thinks Kentucky will face quite a challenge with these games in Canada.

"This isn't me taking a team to the Bahamas, putting the other teams together, me knowing we're winning by 30, we're team building," Calipari said. "This is different. Plus, we've got USA on our backs. Will I coach, won't I coach. I've never coached in the summer, but this may be one I do because of USA."