Calipari, Cats moving forward

Sep. 8—The University of Kentucky men's basketball team isn't looking back.

After last year's dismal 9-16 campaign, the Wildcats are leaving 2020 in the past. No one is more adamant about it than coach John Calipari, now in his 13th season in Lexington.

"My thing is I'm moving on," he said during a teleconference Tuesday morning. "I'm excited about coaching. That's going to be a blip on the screen. ... I'm not looking back. I don't have the rear-view mirror. I'm looking forward.

"I'm jacked about where we are, where we're going, how the recruiting's going — all that. ... Let's get going. Let's get this started."

One reason for Calipari's optimism is simple: He believes the Wildcats have the depth and talent to make another run at a national championship. He even compared the 2021-22 group to some of his best-ever squads at UK.

"We've dabbled in the transfer market, most of it being graduate transfers — they added something to every team that we had," he said. "This year, because of the rule, we also took a couple undergraduate transfers who are going to add to this team.

"If you think about my best teams, we had really good young talent but there was also veteran leadership within the team."

There's also a sense of unity within this year's Wildcats, Calipari noted, which is important as the competition level continues to get tougher.

"We got depth," he said. "They've done some really good stuff together. The seven, eight weeks this summer, they came together as a team, they did good stuff. You never see one or two guys, you see six or seven. There's going to be great competition, but it's good. It's going to bring out the best in guys."

UK's success starts with the point guard position, which Calipari estimated could be played by three or four different Cats: Graduate player Davion Mintz, who moved to the point late last season and even considered the NBA Draft before returning to UK; transfer Sahvir Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference in assists last season at Georgia; freshman TyTy Washington, who is even better than Calipari originally thought; and Kellan Grady, who scored 16 points against UK as a freshman point guard at Davidson in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

"We have options, and I'm really excited," Calipari said. "Seeing how they're playing, I think it's brought guys together because it's really about playing for each other, and I think that's helped us too."

Kentucky's coaches have also been pleasantly surprised by the Cats' shooting prowess at practice — especially after they shot just 33.5% from beyond the arc last year. At the same time, however, Calipari's focus is more about defense than anything else.

"We may end up playing the best five defenders," he said. "If you can't guard, this may be a hard time to get on the floor."

He also touched on the progression of the Cats' big men, junior transfer Oscar Tshiebwe, sophomore Lance Ware and freshman Daimion Collins.

"I like that we have physical strength in Oscar and Lance," Calipari said. "We have that shot blocker in Daimion. We have the pieces. How we fit that together, that'll happen over the season."

One thing that might limit the Wildcats is that two players — redshirt junior guard C.J. Fredrick and another player Calipari wouldn't name — haven't begun workouts yet. Still, that hasn't dampened Calipari's mood.

The UK coach is prepared to keep moving forward, especially after contracting COVID-19 during the summer — something that Calipari had kept to himself until Tuesday so it wouldn't discourage anyone from taking the vaccine.

"My symptoms were so mild that I was good," he said. "I had some aches and pains, never got a fever, never got a headache, nothing. But I was positive.

"My concern is our players and our fans. I don't want to hear anybody died because they didn't do it. It doesn't say you'll never get it, but the chances of something severe happening are really, really low.

"I want us to have a full arena this year, but we're going to have to go with what the health officials say."